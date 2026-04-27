Maine Expands Health Care Transaction Oversight Through Dual Legislative Actions

Overview

What Happened: On April 13, 2026, Maine enacted two significant pieces of legislation affecting health care transactions. Chapter 661 (H.P. 1481), effective July 14, 2026, requires health care entities with a threshold presence in Maine to file copies of any premerger notifications required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act with the Maine Attorney General (Premerger Notification Law). Chapter 690 (H.P. 1480), effective January 1, 2027, establishes a framework for reviewing “material change transactions” involving the acquisition of health care entities by private equity companies, hedge funds, or certain management services organizations (Material Transactions Review Law).

Why It Matters: These laws signal Maine’s intent to exercise oversight over private equity and similar investment activity in its health care sector, a trend gaining momentum nationwide. Health care entities in Maine will need to understand the notice requirements and structure deal timelines to accommodate a regulatory review process that could exceed nine months.

The Details: Below is a summary of the Premerger Notification Law and the Material Transactions Review Law.

Premerger Notification Law

Chapter 661 requires a “health care entity” to provide advance notice to the Maine Attorney General whenever it files a premerger notification under the HSR Act, if certain Maine nexus criteria are met. Specifically, a health care entity must concurrently file a complete electronic copy of the HSR form and accompanying documentary materials with the Maine Attorney General if:

The entity has its principal place of business in Maine; or

The entity, or a person it directly or indirectly controls, had annual revenue in Maine in the most recent calendar year of at least 20% of the applicable HSR filing threshold for the goods or services involved in the transaction.

For purposes of the law, “health care entity” is defined broadly to include health care providers, health care facilities, and provider organizations, with only nursing facilities expressly excluded. The law does not require Attorney General approval or impose a separate state waiting period, but it ensures timely notice of covered health care transactions. Materials provided to the Attorney General under this law are confidential and not public records, except to the extent disclosure is otherwise required by law or used in an enforcement action. Failure to provide the required HSR notice to the Maine Attorney General constitutes a civil violation and may result in a court imposed civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each day the health care entity remains out of compliance.

Material Transactions Review Law

Scope of Transactions Covered

Chapter 690 requires Maine health care entities—including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, laboratory and imaging centers, health care providers, and provider organizations—to file notice with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (Department) prior to any acquisition of “majority interest or operational control” by a private equity company, hedge fund, or certain management services organizations (MSOs). The MSOs covered are those owned by the same private equity company or hedge fund that also owns or controls the health care provider or provider organization to which it provides services. “Operational control” is broadly defined and means the power to influence or direct the actions or policies of a health care entity, or to choose, appoint, or terminate individuals or entities involved in operational oversight of the health care entity, including board members, senior employees, and consultants. Notably, the law excludes nursing facilities and providers of only dental services, as well as “independent provider organizations, without any ownership or control entities” consisting of six or fewer individual providers.

Review Process

A health care entity planning a material change transaction must file written notice with the Department at least 180 days before the proposed transaction date. The notice must include a list of parties and transaction terms, copies of all transaction agreements, a description of the transaction’s goals and effects on health care services, the geographic service area of any affected hospital, and a summary of services currently provided along with any changes to those services. The total review period could exceed 270 days from the time the notice is filed:

The Department has 60 days to conduct a preliminary review and either approve the transaction (with or without conditions) or initiate a comprehensive review. A comprehensive review is required when the transaction involves the transfer of assets over $100,000,000, will lessen competition, or, as determined in the sole discretion of the Department, is likely to have a material impact on health care cost, quality, equity, or access.

If a comprehensive review is conducted, the Office of Affordable Health Care must produce a cost and market impact report within 150 days.

The Department then has 60 days from receipt of the cost and market impact report to approve, conditionally approve, or disapprove the transaction.

The law includes transparency provisions. The Department must post summary transaction information on its public website within 10 days of receiving notice, including party identities, affected groups, service changes, and public hearing details. If a comprehensive review is conducted, the cost and market impact report is also posted publicly without disclosing confidential information.

Approval, Conditional Approval, or Disapproval

A proposed material change transaction may not be completed before the Department issues its determination. The Department may issue an approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of the transaction. The Department may consider the transaction's impact on health care costs, affordability, and accessibility; effects on quality, equity, and workforce; competition in health care markets; and whether the transaction is in the public interest. Transactions may proceed only if regulators determine they are not likely to cause substantial adverse effects, while deals raising manageable concerns may be approved subject to enforceable conditions. Transactions that are found likely to materially reduce access or quality, increase costs, or otherwise harm the public interest, and that cannot be adequately mitigated, may be disapproved outright. The law includes enforcement authority for both the Attorney General and Department for violations, including failure to comply with approval conditions.

Post-Transaction Monitoring

Transactions approved following comprehensive review are subject to ongoing monitoring. At one, two, and five years post-completion, the acquiring entity must submit reports on compliance with conditions, cost trends, and the transaction’s effects on patient access, service availability, workforce, quality, and equity.

Ownership Reporting

Chapter 690 also enacts ownership reporting requirements. Health care entities must report detailed ownership and organizational information to the Maine Health Data Organization (Organization) no later than July 1, 2027, and upon completion of any material change transaction. Reports must include legal names, addresses, identification numbers, organizational charts, and (for hospitals) affiliated provider details. The Organization must publish an annual report beginning January 1, 2029.

Conclusion

Together, Chapters 661 and 690 create a meaningful expansion of Maine’s oversight of health care transactions, particularly those involving private equity and similar investors. Health care entities and investors must consider whether proposed transactions trigger notice or approval requirements and determine whether transaction timelines will be impacted. Proactive transaction planning will be essential as Maine joins a growing number of states implementing heightened scrutiny of health care transactions.

Sarah Trautz contributed to this article