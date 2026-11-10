Lululemon Signs Agreement with Texas over Claims That Products Contain PFAS
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
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As reported in our April 21, 2026, blog item, Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton announced on April 13, 2026, that he issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Lululemon USA Inc. (Lululemon) as part of an investigation into whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “that their health-conscious customers would not expect based on the brand’s marketing.” On October 22, 2026, Paxton announced that he secured an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) with Lululemon requiring it “to maintain rigorous chemical safety standards and oversight of materials used in its products.” According to Lululemon’s October 22, 2026, press release, the Company provided Paxton with the requested documentation, including third-party laboratory testing reports, and Texas “did not identify ‘per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances’ (PFAS) in lululemon products and materials.” Lululemon notes that the agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability and no financial penalty. Instead, the AVC “reiterates how the company already operates and does not represent a change to its products or practices.”

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