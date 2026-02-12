Love Was Not in the Air — and the EEOC and a Jury Took Notice

On January 16, 2026, a federal jury in Atlanta awarded $5.5 million to a security guard who alleged that her security company’s vice president of operations sexually harassed her.

The plaintiff, Makita Bryant, sued both the security company and the vice president in his individual capacity. For her claims against the security company, Bryant was awarded approximately $1.5 million for her emotional distress and mental anguish and $2.2 million for punitive damages. She was awarded $1.75 million in punitive damages against the vice president. Bryant testified that for months the vice president of operations made sexual advances toward her, including making unwanted sexual comments and inviting her to a strip club and hotel. On one occasion, while in the workplace, he pinned Bryant against a wall and exposed himself to her. Bryant recorded the incidents with the vice president and reported his behavior to the company’s owner and CEO. After making the report, she was reassigned to a different location and her hours were reduced. The EEOC found there was reasonable cause to conclude that Bryant was subjected to a hostile work environment based on her sex and that she was discharged for reporting harassment.

Bryant sued both the security company and the vice president for negligent retention and supervision, hostile work environment, discrimination, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Prior to the trial, the defendants stipulated to liability in October 2025, and the jury was tasked with deciding the amount of compensatory and punitive damages to be awarded to Bryant.

Takeaways