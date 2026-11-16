Love, Marriage, and the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax: An Estate Planning Issue Unmarried Couples Should Not Ignore

For couples who have built a life together but are not married, estate planning can sometimes feel like little more than making sure each partner is named in the other's Will. In Pennsylvania, however, marital status can have a significant tax consequence at death.

Why Does Marital Status Matter for Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax?

Pennsylvania imposes an inheritance tax on many transfers of property at death. Importantly, the rate depends on the relationship between the person who died and the beneficiary.

I’ve written previously that under current Pennsylvania law, inheritance tax rates are:

0% for transfers to a surviving spouse

4.5% for transfers to direct descendants and other lineal heirs

12% for transfers to siblings

15% for transfers to most other beneficiaries

That last category includes an unmarried partner, a distinction that can be expensive. Suppose an unmarried Pennsylvania resident leaves $500,000 of taxable property to his or her longtime partner. At a 15% inheritance tax rate, the potential Pennsylvania inheritance tax is $75,000. If the same $500,000 of property passes to a surviving spouse at the 0% rate, the Pennsylvania inheritance tax on that transfer is $0.

For couples who intend to leave substantial assets to one another, that difference deserves serious consideration as part of the estate planning process.

What About Life Insurance?

Life insurance can receive different treatment. Pennsylvania generally excludes life insurance proceeds paid to a named beneficiary from inheritance tax. That means the analysis should not simply be, "How much is my estate worth?" Instead, couples should look at:

what they own,

how each asset is titled,

who the beneficiary is, and

how the particular asset will pass at death.

Those distinctions can dramatically change the ultimate tax result.

If We Marry, Does That Solve the Problem or Create Another Planning Issue?

For some unmarried couples, Pennsylvania inheritance tax may be one factor that weighs in favor of marriage. But marriage changes more than the applicable inheritance tax rate. Pennsylvania law also gives a surviving spouse certain rights that an unmarried partner does not have. One of the most important is the spousal elective share.

Under 20 Pa.C.S. § 2203, a surviving spouse of a Pennsylvania domiciliary generally has the right to elect to receive one-third of certain categories of property, rather than simply accepting the estate plan the deceased spouse put in place. The statute reaches several categories of property and transfers, so it is more complicated than simply saying a spouse is entitled to "one-third of the estate." The public policy behind the rule is understandable: marriage brings legal protections that generally prevent one spouse from completely disinheriting the other. But that protection can become an issue when the spouses intentionally want separate estate plans.

What if Both Partners Have Children From Prior Relationships?

Imagine that both partners have children from previous relationships. Their estate plans may intentionally provide that certain assets pass to each other, while other assets ultimately pass to their respective children. Before marriage, they may have considerable freedom to structure those plans independently.

After marriage, the elective-share rules need to be considered because a surviving spouse may have statutory rights inconsistent with what the couple's Wills, trusts, or beneficiary arrangements otherwise provide. Pennsylvania's elective-share statute expressly identifies several kinds of property potentially subject to the election, including property passing by Will or intestacy and certain lifetime and survivorship arrangements.

In other words, getting married should trigger an estate-plan review, not merely a change in marital status on a few forms.

Can the Elective Share Be Waived?

Generally, yes. Pennsylvania law specifically provides for waiver of the right to elect. Section 2207 is devoted to the waiver of the surviving spouse's right to an elective share. Depending on the couple's circumstances, therefore, an appropriate marital or premarital agreement may be used as part of a coordinated estate plan.

For example, a couple might decide that marriage makes sense for personal reasons and provides desirable inheritance-tax treatment, while simultaneously agreeing that each spouse will waive certain statutory rights so that their carefully designed estate plans remain intact.

That type of planning can be particularly important for:

second marriages,

couples with children from prior relationships,

couples with substantially different levels of wealth,

business owners,

couples who want to preserve separate family assets, and

couples who have already established trusts or other sophisticated estate planning arrangements.

The goal should not be to waive rights reflexively, but to make sure that the legal consequences of marriage match the couple's actual intentions.

Do Unmarried Couples Need Extra Planning?

There is nothing unusual about an unmarried couple wanting to provide for one another at death. The problem is assuming that Pennsylvania law treats an unmarried partner like a spouse, which it does not.

For Pennsylvania inheritance-tax purposes, the difference between a spouse taxed at 0% and an unrelated beneficiary taxed at 15% can be substantial. At the same time, getting married solely to address the inheritance-tax issue without reviewing the rest of the estate plan can create unintended consequences because marriage brings statutory rights, including the elective share.

A better approach is comprehensive planning before marriage, or when creating an estate plan as an unmarried couple.

The Bottom Line

For an unmarried Pennsylvania couple, the difference between being "partners" and being "spouses" is not merely terminology. It can mean the difference between a 15% Pennsylvania inheritance tax rate and a 0% rate on property passing between the couple.

Marriage, however, changes the estate planning landscape in other ways as well. A surviving spouse generally obtains statutory elective-share rights with respect to specified property, potentially affecting an estate plan designed before the marriage. For that reason, unmarried couples with significant assets should consider the inheritance-tax consequences of remaining unmarried, while couples contemplating marriage should coordinate the marriage with their Wills, trusts, beneficiary designations and, where appropriate, a waiver of spousal rights. Getting married should always trigger an estate-plan review.

The most important lesson is simple: your relationship status is an estate planning issue, not just a personal one.