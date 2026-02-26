Louisiana Supreme Court to Review Legacy Case Subsequent Purchaser Doctrine Ruling

The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed to review whether an appellate court properly applied the subsequent purchaser doctrine to bar a surface landowner's claims for property damages allegedly resulting from oil and gas operations that took place before the surface owner acquired the property. Vinton Harbor & Terminal Dist. v. Reunion Energy Co., et al., No. 2025-CC-00971. Under the doctrine, a purchaser of property lacks the right to seek recovery of pre-acquisition property damages absent an express assignment of the personal right to sue by the owner at the time the damages were inflicted. The Louisiana Supreme Court accepted review to look at whether the plaintiff has a stand-alone right to enforce restoration obligations imposed on a mineral lessee by virtue of the limited personal servitude created by a mineral lease notwithstanding that the damages predate the plaintiff's ownership. The Louisiana Supreme Court last addressed the subsequent purchaser doctrine in its 2011 Eagle Pipe decision, which did not touch upon the applicability of the doctrine in the mineral lease context. The Court will hear oral argument on March 2, 2026. Because the subsequent purchaser doctrine frequently has been a successful defense in oil and gas legacy cases, legacy case defendants will watch the case closely to see whether (and, if so, to what extent) the Louisiana Supreme Court limits the doctrine's applicability in cases that concern mineral leases.