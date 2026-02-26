Louisiana Supreme Court to Review Legacy Case Subsequent Purchaser Doctrine Ruling
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed to review whether an appellate court properly applied the subsequent purchaser doctrine to bar a surface landowner's claims for property damages allegedly resulting from oil and gas operations that took place before the surface owner acquired the property. Vinton Harbor & Terminal Dist. v. Reunion Energy Co., et al., No. 2025-CC-00971. Under the doctrine, a purchaser of property lacks the right to seek recovery of pre-acquisition property damages absent an express assignment of the personal right to sue by the owner at the time the damages were inflicted. The Louisiana Supreme Court accepted review to look at whether the plaintiff has a stand-alone right to enforce restoration obligations imposed on a mineral lessee by virtue of the limited personal servitude created by a mineral lease notwithstanding that the damages predate the plaintiff's ownership. The Louisiana Supreme Court last addressed the subsequent purchaser doctrine in its 2011 Eagle Pipe decision, which did not touch upon the applicability of the doctrine in the mineral lease context. The Court will hear oral argument on March 2, 2026. Because the subsequent purchaser doctrine frequently has been a successful defense in oil and gas legacy cases, legacy case defendants will watch the case closely to see whether (and, if so, to what extent) the Louisiana Supreme Court limits the doctrine's applicability in cases that concern mineral leases.

© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

AI Hiring Under Fire: What the Eightfold Lawsuit Means for Every Employer Using Algorithmic Screening
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Is There a Better Way to Regulate the Environment?
by: Robert Holden , Meghan E. Smith
Nonmaritime Contracts Continue to Evolve - Fifth Circuit Affirms Nonmaritime Contract Determination Involving a Liftboat
by: Christopher M. Hannan
Florida Legislature Proposes Not to Conform to One Big Beautiful Bill Tax Relief Provisions
by: H. French Brown
Who Gets the Tariff Refund? How Retailers and Downstream Buyers Can Recover Their Share of IEEPA Tariff Refunds
by: Julia Bonestroo Banegas , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V
Offshore Wind is Down, But Not Out
by: Joe Tirone
Gulf Oil & Gas Lease Sales Move Forward
by: Ilsa H. Luther , Mallory G. Wynne
To Determine a Predecessor Lessee's Liability for Decommissioning Costs, Operating Agreement Language Matters
by: Alida C. Hainkel
SCOTUS Grants Cert. in Climate Change Litigation
by: Philip Wood
Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: What Construction Industry Stakeholders Need to Know
by: Chris Cazenave
FERC Confirms Its Prior Rescission of Rule Barring Natural Gas Infrastructure Construction During Appeals
by: Amy L. Vazquez
U.S. Supreme Court Holds IEEPA Does Not Authorize Presidential Tariffs
by: Keiana Palmer , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V
Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026
by: Thomas B. Shepherd III , Christopher S. Pace

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 