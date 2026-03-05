Louisiana Joins the Fight Against Climate Change Lawsuits
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Louisiana is now the third state to introduce legislation shielding the oil and gas industry from climate change lawsuits. Yesterday, State Rep. Brett Geymann pre-filed House Bill No. 804 to create the Louisiana Energy Protection Act. If enacted, the bill would effectively prohibit suits against oil companies for greenhouse gas emissions and recognize that federal law preempts state-court claims — an issue at the center of the Suncor v. Boulder County case the US Supreme Court agreed to hear last week.

H.B. 804 takes a multi-pronged approach to ensure that Louisiana parishes and municipalities do not join the more than 30 cases pending across the country seeking massive judgments against the energy industry for greenhouse gas emissions. The bill: (1) establishes as state public policy the promotion of energy production and the protection of industry from damage claims tied to greenhouse gas emissions; (2) declares that such claims are preempted by federal law, meaning federal law controls and state-court claims are barred; (3) imposes strict procedural requirements and a "clear and convincing" burden of proof on damage claims — a higher standard than courts typically apply; and (4) requires all governmental agencies to obtain written approval from the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Natural Resources Committees of both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature before filing such a suit.

The bill follows similar legislation introduced in Utah and Oklahoma. Utah's proposed bill — which prevents anyone from being held liable for climate change unless they violated existing law — has already passed and is awaiting the governor's signature. Oklahoma's version is a complete ban on civil actions alleging climate change claims and is still working its way through the legislature. H.B. 804's approach of stacking several independent barriers to these claims will likely make it more resilient to the constitutional challenges already emerging in Utah and Oklahoma.

Whether the bill becomes law is an open question. A ruling by the Supreme Court in Suncor v. Boulder County holding that federal law preempts state-court climate change claims would resolve the issue and render H.B. 804 unnecessary. The bill also faces a procedural hurdle: it is slated for the 2026 fiscal session of the House, which limits the legislation that can be considered, and will require a two-thirds vote simply to receive a hearing. Complicating the political calculus, Governor Landry has supported the similar Parish coastal land loss suits against the oil industry, which are also before the Supreme Court on preemption grounds. 

If it does pass, H.B. 804 raises deeper legal questions about whether a state can effectively declare issues are federally preempted, and whether the law would extend to bar claims that energy companies misled the public about climate change in addition to the more straightforward emissions-based claims.

Louisiana does not currently face a Boulder-style municipal climate lawsuit. But the state is no stranger to litigation holding energy companies liable for environmental damage. Geymann's bill would ensure that this new category of claims will not gain a foothold in Louisiana.

© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

From Clipper Chips to Claude: A History of Government Power vs. Technology Safety
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
BOEM Issues Record of Decision Reaffirming Gulf of America Lease Sales 259 and 261
by: Sarah Y. Dicharry
New York Targets Valve's Loot Boxes as Illegal Gambling
by: Dan McGinn
The Fifth Circuit's 10 Commandments Ripeness Ruling and Environmental Regulation Challenges
by: Philip Wood
Turbines at the Fence Line: How Gas Power Is Fueling the AI Data Center Race
by: Mallory G. Wynne
NIST's AI Agent Standards Initiative: Why Autonomous AI Just Became Washington's Problem
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Louisiana Supreme Court to Review Legacy Case Subsequent Purchaser Doctrine Ruling
by: Alida C. Hainkel
Not All Contamination Is Created Equal: Third Circuit Raises the Bar for Legacy Lawsuit Plaintiffs
by: Philip Wood
AI Hiring Under Fire: What the Eightfold Lawsuit Means for Every Employer Using Algorithmic Screening
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Is There a Better Way to Regulate the Environment?
by: Robert Holden , Meghan E. Smith
Nonmaritime Contracts Continue to Evolve - Fifth Circuit Affirms Nonmaritime Contract Determination Involving a Liftboat
by: Christopher M. Hannan
Florida Legislature Proposes Not to Conform to One Big Beautiful Bill Tax Relief Provisions
by: H. French Brown
Who Gets the Tariff Refund? How Retailers and Downstream Buyers Can Recover Their Share of IEEPA Tariff Refunds
by: Julia Bonestroo Banegas , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 