Lost in SpaceX: 9th Circuit Broadens the Reach of the Ending Forced Arbitration Act

The 9th Circuit’s recent November 10, 2026, decision in Holland-Thielen v. SpaceX expands employees’ ability to avoid mandatory arbitration agreements when workplace disputes involve allegations of sexual harassment. The ruling lowers the threshold for invoking the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act (EFAA) and increases the likelihood that employment disputes will remain in court rather than proceed to arbitration.

The EFAA

The EFAA, effective March 2022, amended the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) to limit employers’ ability to enforce pre-dispute arbitration agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. The EFAA provides that, notwithstanding an otherwise valid arbitration agreement, a person alleging a sexual harassment dispute or sexual assault dispute may choose to pursue the matter in court rather than arbitration. The EFAA defines a “sexual harassment dispute” as “a dispute relating to conduct that is alleged to constitute sexual harassment under applicable Federal, Tribal, or State law.”

Case Background

Eight former employees of SpaceX alleged that they were terminated after circulating an open letter criticizing workplace culture and asserting that certain conduct constituted sexual harassment. The employees brought various California employment claims, including retaliation, discrimination, failure to prevent harassment, and hostile work environment allegations.

Like many employers, SpaceX had arbitration agreements with its employees and sought to compel arbitration under the FAA. The employees argued that the EFAA exempted their claims from arbitration. SpaceX argued that the EFAA only exempts sexual harassment claims that would survive a motion to dismiss. The district court agreed with the employees, denying SpaceX’s motion to compel arbitration, and the 9th Circuit ultimately affirmed.

What the 9th Circuit Held

First, the 9th Circuit considered the standard for evaluating what constitutes a “sexual harassment dispute” under the EFAA. Rather than find that a complaint must state a cognizable cause of action for sexual harassment passing muster under a motion-to-dismiss-type analysis, the 9th Circuit found that the EFAA applies whenever the complaint describes conduct that is asserted to constitute sexual harassment. The court held that the statute does not require employees to satisfy federal pleading standards before they can rely on the EFAA to avoid arbitration.

Second, the 9th Circuit found that retaliation claims may qualify as disputes “relating to” sexual harassment. The employees alleged they were fired because they opposed what they believed was sexual harassment. The 9th Circuit found that those retaliation allegations were sufficiently connected to a sexual harassment dispute to invoke the EFAA.

Finally, the 9th Circuit reaffirmed its earlier decision in Ding v. Structure Therapeutics, Inc, holding that when the EFAA applies, it applies to the employee’s entire case, not merely the specific harassment-related claim.

Why This Decision Matters

The 9th Circuit’s decision interprets the EFAA broadly and makes it easier for employees to keep harassment-related employment disputes in court. The court emphasized that the statute’s focus is on whether conduct is alleged to constitute sexual harassment, not whether the employee has already established a legally sufficient sexual harassment claim.

For employers operating within the 9th Circuit, including California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, and Montana, the decision has the following effects:

Employees face a relatively low bar to invoke the EFAA.

Retaliation allegations tied to complaints about harassment may be enough to avoid arbitration.

Entire employment lawsuits may remain in public court proceedings.

Employers may lose the confidentiality, speed, and reduced litigation costs often associated with arbitration.

Practical Takeaways

While arbitration agreements remain enforceable in most employment disputes, employers should recognize that allegations involving sexual harassment may significantly reduce the likelihood of enforcing arbitration agreements, even where the underlying harassment allegations are disputed or ultimately meritless.

Because employers cannot count on moving these claims to arbitration, it would be prudent to review and strengthen investigation and documentation practices, especially related to claims involving sexual harassment. As a general rule, employers should: