Lost Out on a NASA SEWP VI Award? How Government Contractors Can Protect Their Rights Through the Bid Protest Process

The long-anticipated award decisions for the Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement VI, commonly known as NASA SEWP VI, represent one of the most significant procurement developments in the federal marketplace. With an estimated ceiling value approaching $60 billion and expected to serve as a major governmentwide acquisition contract for information technology products and services across the federal government, SEWP VI has enormous implications for contractors competing in the federal IT space.

For companies that submitted proposals but were not selected for award, the immediate aftermath can be frustrating and uncertain. Yet disappointed offerors should recognize that the federal bid protest process offers an important mechanism to challenge procurement errors and protect competitive rights. In high-stakes procurements such as SEWP VI, where a contract vehicle can shape a company’s federal business pipeline for the better part of a decade, contractors must act quickly and strategically to preserve protest rights.

Why NASA SEWP VI Matters So Much to Federal Contractors

NASA SEWP VI has long been one of the federal government’s premier acquisition vehicles for technology procurements. Federal agencies across the government rely heavily on SEWP VI contracts to acquire hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and emerging technologies.

Because of the sheer volume of task order opportunities expected under SEWP VI, contractors excluded from award face potentially substantial long-term revenue consequences. For many companies, a missed award decision does not simply mean losing one procurement. It can mean losing access to billions of dollars in future contracting opportunities for years to come. That reality makes understanding the bid protest process critically important.

The First Step After a SEWP VI Award Decision: Request and Analyze the Debriefing

After receiving notice of exclusion from the competitive range or notice that another offeror received the award, contractors should immediately request a debriefing if one is available. The debriefing process often provides the first insight into how NASA evaluated proposals and whether evaluation errors may have occurred. Contractors should carefully examine whether the agency reasonably evaluated technical proposals, properly applied stated evaluation criteria, conducted discussions fairly, and treated offerors equally throughout the procurement process. In large-scale procurements like SEWP VI, even minor evaluation inconsistencies can materially affect award decisions. A careful review of the debriefing frequently reveals protest grounds that may not have been immediately apparent from the award notice alone.

Understanding Bid Protest Deadlines

One of the most important considerations for disappointed offerors is timing. Bid protest deadlines under federal procurement law are unforgiving.

A protest filed with the agency itself or at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) generally must be filed within 10 days of when the protest basis becomes known. In certain procurements involving required debriefings, additional timing rules may apply that affect whether the automatic stay of contract performance under the Competition in Contracting Act can be triggered.

Missing these deadlines can permanently waive a contractor’s ability to challenge the procurement. For this reason, contractors should engage experienced bid protest counsel immediately after receiving an unfavorable award decision.

Common Protest Grounds in Large Federal Procurements Like SEWP VI

Large indefinite delivery indefinite quantity procurements frequently generate numerous protest issues. In complex competitions such as SEWP VI, agencies evaluate hundreds of proposals across multiple technical and pricing factors, increasing the likelihood of procurement errors.

Common protest arguments often involve unreasonable technical evaluations, unequal treatment among offerors, unstated evaluation criteria, flawed best-value tradeoff decisions, improper past performance evaluations, and failure to evaluate price or errors in price realism or a price reasonableness analysis. Contractors should also closely examine whether the agency failed to follow the terms of the solicitation.

Even sophisticated agencies managing major procurements sometimes make evaluation mistakes that can support a successful protest.

Why Filing a Bid Protest Can Create Leverage Beyond Winning the Protest

Many contractors mistakenly assume that filing a protest only makes sense if the agency completely reverses the award decision. That is not always true. A successful protest may force the agency to reevaluate proposals, reopen discussions, amend the solicitation, or correct procurement defects that materially improve the contractor’s competitive position. Moreover, agencies frequently take corrective action when confronted with well-supported protest allegations before a formal decision is issued.

Other times, when an agency takes corrective action such as reopening discussions and reevaluating, it will attempt to only reopen discussions with those contractors that protested. If that type of corrective action is permitted, contractors that protested at the outset are usually better situated than those that did not protest.

Choosing the Right Protest Forum Matters

Government contractors challenging SEWP VI award decisions generally have three primary protest forums available:

Contractors may generally file a protest with the procuring agency itself. The GAO offers a relatively fast process, with decisions generally issued within 100 days. Alternatively, contractors may pursue protests before the United States Court of Federal Claims, which often provides broader procedural flexibility and can be advantageous in highly complex procurements.

Selecting the proper forum requires careful analysis of timing, legal strategy, available remedies, and the specific procurement issues involved. There is no universal approach.

Early Legal Analysis Is Essential

NASA SEWP VI represents one of the most consequential federal procurement opportunities in recent years. Contractors excluded from award should not assume that the agency evaluation process was error free simply because the procurement was large and highly competitive.

Bid protest deadlines move quickly, and preserving rights requires immediate action. Experienced government contracts counsel can evaluate whether procurement irregularities occurred, assess protest viability, preserve filing deadlines, and develop a strategy designed to maximize the contractor’s competitive position.

For contractors that were not selected for a NASA SEWP VI award, the days immediately following award notification may be the most important window for protecting future business opportunities. The opportunity to challenge a flawed procurement may disappear far faster than many contractors realize.