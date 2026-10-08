Lost a Federal Contract? What to Do in the First 10 Days After an Unsuccessful Award

For a disappointed offeror, the first several days after receiving an award notice can be critical. Protest deadlines can be short, a debriefing can provide important information about the agency’s evaluation, and decisions made — or not made — during this period can affect the company’s ability to challenge the award.

The precise deadlines and procedures depend on the procurement, the agency, the solicitation, and the forum in which a protest may be filed. But as a general matter, a contractor that believes an award was improper should treat the first 10 days as a period for immediate action.

Here are six steps contractors should consider:

1. Day 1: Read the Award Notice — and Start the Clock

The first step is deceptively simple: Read the government’s notice carefully. Determine exactly what the agency has told you, including:

Whether your proposal was excluded before award or you were an unsuccessful offeror after award;

The date and method of the notification;

Whether the solicitation provides specific debriefing procedures;

Whether a debriefing is available;

The identity of the contracting officer and appropriate agency contacts; and

Whether the notice identifies a deadline for requesting a debriefing.

Do not assume that the date you receive the notice is the only date that matters. Different protest forums have different timeliness rules.

For example, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) generally requires a post-award protest challenging a contract award to be filed within 10 days after the protester knew or should have known the basis for protest, subject to special rules involving required debriefings. GAO’s rules are strictly enforced. That makes the first day important even if you have not yet decided whether to protest.

Practical tip: Save the award notice, the email transmitting it, the solicitation, amendments, your proposal, and any attachments in a dedicated matter file. Preserve the original electronic versions where possible.

2. Days 1–3: Contact Legal Counsel and Request the Debriefing

As a preliminary matter, contractors should consider engaging bid protest counsel early in the process, even before deciding whether to file a protest. Experienced counsel can help navigate the process efficiently, assess potential protest grounds, and ensure that critical deadlines and procedural requirements are not overlooked.

Second, for many procurements conducted under FAR Part 15, an unsuccessful offeror has only three days after receiving notification of contract award to submit a written request for a postaward debriefing. The FAR provides that the debriefing should, to the maximum extent practicable, occur within five days after the agency receives the request. That deadline should not be treated casually.

A debriefing can provide information that is difficult to obtain elsewhere, including the agency’s evaluation of significant weaknesses or deficiencies, relevant price and technical information, rankings where developed, the rationale for the award, and responses to questions concerning whether the source-selection procedures were followed. A contractor should therefore consider requesting a debriefing promptly rather than waiting until it has decided whether to file a protest.

What should you ask at the debriefing?

The questions should be tailored to the procurement, but contractors should generally seek to understand:

What significant weaknesses or deficiencies did the agency identify?

How did the agency evaluate the proposal under each important evaluation factor?

How did the agency arrive at the award decision?

What were the evaluated price and technical ratings?

Was the proposal evaluated consistently with the solicitation?

Were there discrepancies between the solicitation’s stated evaluation criteria and the evaluation actually performed?

Did the agency identify any issue that the contractor believes was misunderstood or incorrectly evaluated?

Were there unusual departures from the solicitation or applicable procurement requirements?

A debriefing is not necessarily an opportunity to persuade the agency to change its mind. Its value may instead be in helping the contractor understand what happened and identifying potential grounds for further action.

3. Days 2–5: Compare the Evaluation to the Solicitation

Once the company has the award notice and debriefing information, the next step is to compare the government’s evaluation against the solicitation and the proposal themselves. This is where an unsuccessful offeror can move from “we lost” to the more important question: “Was the procurement conducted consistently with the solicitation and applicable law?”

A protest generally requires more than dissatisfaction with the result. Contractors should look for concrete issues involving the solicitation, evaluation, discussions, past performance, price or cost evaluation, technical evaluation, organizational conflicts of interest, unequal treatment, or the agency’s application of the stated evaluation criteria.

For example, a contractor may discover that the agency:

Evaluated a factor that the solicitation did not identify;

Failed to evaluate a requirement it said it would evaluate;

Treated the protester’s proposal differently from the awardee’s proposal;

Misunderstood a material aspect of the proposal;

Failed to consider relevant information required by the solicitation;

Evaluated the proposal in a manner inconsistent with the stated methodology; or

Used a source-selection rationale that did not adequately explain the award decision.

Not every unfavorable evaluation constitutes a protestable error. A disappointed offeror generally needs to identify a procurement error that caused, or potentially caused, prejudice to the company.

That distinction is important. The question is not simply whether the agency made a decision the contractor disagrees with. The question is whether there is a legally cognizable basis for challenging the procurement.

4. Days 3–7: Identify the Proper Protest Forum

Federal contractors generally have several potential avenues for challenging an acquisition, depending on the circumstances. These may include:

An agency-level protest;

A protest at the U.S. GAO; or

An action in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Each forum has different procedural rules, deadlines, remedies, and strategic considerations.

For example, GAO states that protests challenging contract awards generally must be filed within 10 days after the protester knew or should have known the basis of protest, subject to the special debriefing rule.

Agency protests have their own procedures. Under FAR 33.103, a protest filed within 10 days after contract award or within five days after a debriefing date is offered following a timely debriefing request — whichever is later — can trigger an automatic suspension of performance, subject to specified exceptions. The FAR also makes clear that pursuing an agency protest does not extend the time for obtaining a stay at GAO.

The Court of Federal Claims is another potential forum for bid protests and maintains specific procedures and resources for bid-protest cases.

Because the rules can be highly fact-specific, contractors should not assume that filing an agency protest automatically preserves every other protest option or deadline. Bottom line: Identify the potential forums early, then work backward from the applicable deadlines.

5. Days 5–8: Preserve the Record

By this point, the contractor should have assembled the documents necessary to evaluate the procurement. At a minimum, preserve:

The solicitation and every amendment;

Your final proposal and relevant proposal drafts;

Questions and answers issued during the solicitation;

Communications with the contracting officer;

The award notice;

The debriefing request;

The debriefing materials and notes;

The agency’s evaluation materials provided to you;

Relevant past-performance information;

Pricing and cost materials;

Internal communications concerning proposal preparation and evaluation; and

Communications concerning any suspected procurement irregularity.

Contractors should not alter, overwrite, or casually discard relevant files.

It is also useful to identify the individuals who worked on the proposal and ask them to preserve relevant communications and documents. A procurement dispute can turn on seemingly minor details in a proposal, clarification, evaluation, or communication with the government.

6. Days 7–10: Make a Go/No-Go Protest Assessment

By the end of the first 10 days, the contractor should ideally have enough information to make an informed decision about whether to pursue a protest and should already have engaged protest counsel. That assessment should consider at least four questions:

Is there a viable legal ground?

A protest should be based on an identifiable procurement error, not simply the fact that the contractor was disappointed with the result.

Can the contractor establish prejudice?

Even if an agency made an error, the contractor generally needs to consider whether the error affected its competitive position or could have affected the award.

What remedy is realistically available?

Depending on the circumstances, potential outcomes can include corrective action, reevaluation, amendment of a solicitation, a new competition, or other relief. GAO notes that corrective action can include reevaluation of proposals, a new award decision, amendment of a solicitation, or other agency action.

What are the business consequences?

A protest decision involves more than simply assessing the legal merits. Contractors should also consider the value of the contract, the anticipated period of performance, and whether a stay of performance could allow the incumbent contractor to continue performing while the protest is pending.

The Bottom Line

An unsuccessful federal contract award does not necessarily mean the process is over. In some cases, the award decision may reveal a procurement error that warrants further review. But the opportunity to challenge an award can be time sensitive. FAR debriefing requirements, GAO timeliness rules, agency-protest procedures, and Court of Federal Claims procedures can interact in complicated ways. For that reason, contractors should treat the first 10 days after an unsuccessful award as a critical period — not a waiting period.

If your company has lost a federal contract and believes the evaluation or award may have been improper, obtaining a prompt legal assessment can help preserve available options while the relevant facts and deadlines are still fresh.