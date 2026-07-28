LOOSE LANGUAGE: Health Choice Now Loses Arbitration Bid in TCPA Claim Involving C4R and What If Media Group Websites Because of Surprisingly Sloppy Wording

The wording of disclosures matters.

Weird to say in a world where people use GenAI slop to suffice as terms and conditions. But if you expect a court to actually enforce your terms– especially arbitration provisions– you really need to pay attention to the details.

Take the remarkable case of Carter v. Health Choice Now, LLC 2026 WL 2057433 (S.D. IA July 1, 2026).

There the defendants allegedly made calls to the Plaintiff without consent to solicit insurance purchases.

Defendants claimed the Plaintiff visited various websites that resulted in the calls– and that some of those websites contained arbitration provisions requiring Plaintiff to arbitrate his claims.

In particular, Health Choice Now, LLC claimed Plaintiff agreed to arbitrate disputes arising out of calls by virtue of is visiting a website called go.topcreditcardfinder. com.

But there’s more (and less) to the story.

Per the ruling: Health Choice Now has an affiliate called C4R Media Corp. which is a marketing company that provides advertising and customer acquisition services through, among other things, the operation of user-facing websites. (ECF 52-1, ¶¶ 3–4.) C4R and Health Choice Now are under common control of What If Media Group, LLC. (Id., ¶ 4.)

A guy named Ben Zitter, the Chief Compliance Officer for C4R, claimed the Plaintiff visited C4R’s websites at least thirty-eight times between February 9, 2022, and May 29,

2025. (Id., ¶ 8.) This includes visits to the following websites:

win.click2win4life on various dates between February 9, 2022, and May 27, 2023;

claim.theclassactionguide on March 28, 2022, and January 25, 2023;

help.unemploymentbenefitsguide in late May 2022 and October 7, 2023;

win.bestdayeversweeps on May 26, 2022, and March 19, 2023;

claim.foundmoneyguide on various dates between May 28, 2022, and April 29, 2023;

go.thepersonalfinancialguide in early June 2022 and October 2, 2024;

go.thefreedailyraffle on June 7, 2022;

deals.thefreesampleshelper on October 30, 2022, and March 19, 2023;

go.topcreditcardfinder on various dates between November 5, 2022, and May 29, 2025;

win.omgsweeps.info on December 6, 2022, and March 12, 2023;

find.usaassistanceguide.com on April 29, 2023; and

go.creditguideusa.com on September 19, 2023.

Plaintiff apparently denies visiting any of these websites– which is deeply troubling if you think about it.

Regardless Health Choice now apparently believed their best chance of neforcing arbitration based on any of these websites is in connection with Plaintiff’s alleged visit to go.topcreditcardfinder.

Again plaintiff denied visiting the website but the court said it didn’t matter because the arbitration clause wasn’t eneforceable anyway.

Here’s why.

First, the 2025 version of the terms and conditions applied only to calls/texts made in the future– i.e. those Plaintiff “receives” not “received”– not those that had already been made;

Second, the 2025 version only opaquely defines “Company” to mean “an Internet property of topcreditcardfinder” which is not a real company and doesn’t exist;

Third, the 2023 version of the agreement only covered C4R, not affiliates or third-party beneficiaries.

Eesh.

So 12 properties to choose from and 2 agreements to enforce on the property it chose and Health Choice Now still could not find a properly worded arbitration clause to enforce.

You’d think a company like C4R– who is literally in the business of selling consumer data– would know how to draft proper consumer terms and conditions. But everyone cuts corners these days I guess.

Bottom line– arbitration denied. The case proceeds as a class action.

Take aways: