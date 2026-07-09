LOGZONE Inc.’s $507,144 FCA Settlement – Self Assessments on Defense Contracts

The Department of Justice announced on June 18, 2026, that LOGZONE Inc., a Huntsville, Alabama defense contractor providing logistics and support services to the Navy, agreed to pay $507,144 to resolve False Claims Act allegations arising from its cybersecurity compliance representations. According to the government, LOGZONE had self-assessed its conformance with NIST SP 800-17, the cybersecurity framework governing unclassified controlled defense information, at a perfect score of 110. A 2024 independent audit conducted by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) told a dramatically different story: LOGZONE’s actual score was negative 170, placing it near the very bottom of the scoring range. The government alleged that by certifying inflated compliance scores on contracts between May 2021 and March 2025, LOGZONE made false claims for payment.

Unlike many False Claims Act matters, this case was not initiated by a private whistleblower filing a tam complaint under seal. The action was government-initiated, brought by the DOJ Civil Division in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, the Department of the Navy, and the Defense Contract Management Agency. The False Claims Act does permit the government to pursue these cases directly, without a relator, and accordingly no whistleblower award was generated here. The resolution nevertheless represents a meaningful enforcement action: NIST SP 800-171 compliance is a contractual prerequisite for contractors handling sensitive defense information, and the self-assessment mechanism that LOGZONE used depends almost entirely on the honesty of those completing it. When that honesty fails, the FCA provides a statutory avenue to recover funds the government paid under materially false pretenses.

The LOGZONE settlement is being watched closely because it is the first publicly reported FCA cybersecurity settlement of fiscal year 2026, and it arrives as DOJ has signaled continued intent to scrutinize cybersecurity representations across the defense industrial base. The gap between LOGZONE’s claimed score and its audited score — a swing of 280 points — illustrates precisely the kind of discrepancy the government’s Cyber Fraud Initiative, launched in 2021, was designed to address. Individuals who have firsthand knowledge of similar gaps between a contractor’s stated cybersecurity compliance and its actual practices, the False Claims Act’s qui tam provisions allow private citizens to file suit on the government’s behalf and share in any resulting recovery — typically between 15 and 30 percent of the amount collected.