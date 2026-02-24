The Lobby Shop- Tariffs on Trial: The Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs — Now What? [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
The Supreme Court just upended a core piece of the administration’s tariff strategy. Co-hosts Josh Zive and Paul Nathanson break down what the 6-3 Court ruling means, which tariffs are affected, how the President is responding, the other trade tools still on the table. What should companies be doing now as the next phase of tariff policy takes shape?

