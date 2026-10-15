The Lobby Shop | From IEEPA to Section 301: Rick Woldenberg’s Tariff Fight Continues [Podcast]
Thursday, October 15, 2026
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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Paul Nathanson and Josh Zive welcome back Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg. Following his company’s landmark victory in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, Woldenberg discusses his new lawsuit at the US Court of International Trade challenging the Trump administration’s Section 301 tariffs. Plus, hear his thoughts on the constitutional limits of executive authority, what these disputes mean for American businesses, and why the fight over tariffs is far from over.

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