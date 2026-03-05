The Lobby Shop-Eyes on Texas: What to Make of 2026 Primaries [Podcast]
Thursday, March 5, 2026

Politico’s Jonathan Martin joins The Lobby Shop hosts Josh Zive and Liam Donovan to unpack the first contests of the 2026 election cycle. They break down key races in Texas, as well as North Carolina and Arkansas and what the early results could mean for the fight for Congress.

 

Upcoming Events

 
