Litigation Lens: The Intersection of Disability Accommodation and Wage and Hour Compliance [Podcast]

In this episode of our Litigation Lens podcast series, Shareholders Michael Nail (Greenville) and Sarah Zucco (New York) analyze Dudnauth v. A.B.C. Carpet & Home Inc., a case from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York involving disability discrimination and wage and hour claims under New York state law. Michael and Sarah discuss how the court granted summary judgment on the plaintiff’s discrimination and overtime claims based largely on his own deposition testimony admitting he could not work and did not exceed 40 hours per week, while denying summary judgment on the pay frequency claim due to a genuine dispute over whether he qualified as a “manual worker” entitled to weekly pay. In this episode, the speakers highlight key takeaways for employers on the importance of maintaining payroll records, understanding state-specific wage requirements, and the fact-intensive nature of disability accommodation and exemption analyses.