Litigation Lens: The Intersection of Disability Accommodation and Wage and Hour Compliance [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of our Litigation Lens podcast series, Shareholders Michael Nail (Greenville) and Sarah Zucco (New York) analyze Dudnauth v. A.B.C. Carpet & Home Inc., a case from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York involving disability discrimination and wage and hour claims under New York state law. Michael and Sarah discuss how the court granted summary judgment on the plaintiff’s discrimination and overtime claims based largely on his own deposition testimony admitting he could not work and did not exceed 40 hours per week, while denying summary judgment on the pay frequency claim due to a genuine dispute over whether he qualified as a “manual worker” entitled to weekly pay. In this episode, the speakers highlight key takeaways for employers on the importance of maintaining payroll records, understanding state-specific wage requirements, and the fact-intensive nature of disability accommodation and exemption analyses.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Ontario Labour Arbitration Decision Shows Proving Cannabis Impairment Is Key to Upholding Termination
by: Kevin MacNeill , Christina Kaszap
B-1 Visa Updates: New Specialized Trainers Category for Foreign Nationals
by: Ryan A. Mosser
Top 5 Large-Scale RIF Mistakes to Avoid in 2026 for Multinational Employers
by: Shirin Aboujawde
Surge in Washington Wage and Hour Trucking Cases Puts Focus on Overtime Compliance
by: E. Ashley Paynter , Lauren S. Titchbourne
Unfair Dismissal in the UK- Why Tribunals Focus on the Basis for the Employer’s Final Decision
by: Roger James
FTC Releases COPPA Policy Statement Promoting Age Verification Technology
by: Evan J. Yahng
Beltway Buzz, February 27, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
Federal Grantees Get Preview of Draft ‘Illegal DEI’ Statement and Other New Certifications
by: Joseph E. Ashman , Cameron W. Ellis
New York City Publishes Updated FAQs and Notices for Amended Earned Safe and Sick Time Act
by: Leslie A. Lajewski , Jamie Haar
Military Workforce Developments for Employers to Watch in 2026
by: Amy Quick Glenos , James A. Patton
Gender-Sensitive Language Was Not the Decisive Factor in Employee’s Invalid Termination, Hamburg LAG Rules
by: Julia S. Kulmegies
German Regional Labor Court Rules on Company Cars for Works Council Members
by: Bastian Sepp
Pay Transparency- Update for Employers in Germany
by: Karl Melzer

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 