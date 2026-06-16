Litigation Lens- The Blake Lively Case—Worker Classification, Contracts, and Retaliation [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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In this episode of our Litigation Lens podcast series, Michael Nail (shareholder, Greenville) is joined by Sarah Zucco (shareholder, New York) and Olivia Orlando-Donovan (associate, New York/Stamford) to break down Judge Lyman’s April 2026 opinion in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios—a 152-page decision arising from the production of It Ends With Us. The speakers examine the court’s independent contractor ruling, the enforceability of unsigned agreements, and the FEHA retaliation claim that survived dispositive motions. Tune in for practical takeaways on worker classification, contract execution, and the fine line between defending your reputation and retaliating against a complainant.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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