Litigation Enforcement Trends in the Secondary Market for Pre IPO Shares

As the secondary market for pre‑IPO shares continues to mature, transactions involving the private stock of late‑stage companies have become increasingly common—but so too have lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny. This growing litigation landscape underscores the importance for issuers, investors, and intermediaries to reassess their compliance frameworks, transfer policies, and contractual protections.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and private litigants alike are focusing on disclosure practices, transfer restrictions, and broker‑dealer registration issues surrounding these trades. Several recent cases highlight the risks for both sellers and buyers in secondary market deals.

Regulatory Context

Trump-appointed SEC Chair, Paul Atkins, is generally viewed as favoring deregulation and expanded market access. Still, in his remarks at the Investor Advisory Committee Meeting this past September 2025, he acknowledged the need for investor protections and safeguards in the private markets. Atkins stated, “[t]he Commission is exploring ways to facilitate the ability of individual investors to participate in the private markets, while at the same time protecting those investors from bad actors and fraud.” He went on to stress the need for appropriate guardrails to address issues like liquidity, valuation, diversification, and investment terms that, if left unchecked, could harm ordinary investors.

At the state regulatory level, several jurisdictions have indicated increased enforcement under state broker‑dealer and anti‑fraud statutes for unregistered activity involving pre‑IPO shares.

Types of Lawsuits

Misrepresentation and Fraud Claims

Buyers sometimes allege that sellers failed to disclose material facts, such as pending regulatory investigations or valuation issues. Conversely, sellers may claim the buyer misrepresented accreditation status or its intent to hold the shares.

Other Common Law Claims

Secondary market transactions frequently generate private litigation outside the federal securities laws, including contract disputes and claims based on breach of fiduciary duty.

Breach of Transfer Restrictions

Many companies restrict transfers of their stock through right-of-first-refusal (ROFR) provisions or approval requirements. When shareholders attempt secondary transactions without company consent, issuers may sue to invalidate the sale or seek damages.

Rule 10b-5 Fraud Claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Claims under Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act remain the predominant category of federal securities filings, comprising the vast majority of federal class actions. These claims require plaintiffs to demonstrate scienter, meaning the defendant’s intention to deceive or reckless disregard for the truth, creating a higher threshold than Section 11 claims.

Section 12(a)(1) Claims under the Securities Act of 1933

Section 12(a)(1) provides a private right of action to a purchaser when a security is offered or sold in violation of Section 5’s registration requirements. Liability is limited to “statutory sellers,” which includes those who pass title to the security or solicit the purchase for financial gain. It imposes strict liability on sellers, meaning the purchaser does not need to prove intent or negligence, only that a violation occurred. Unlike Section 11, it does not require a registration statement to have been filed—only that the security should have been registered but wasn’t. And, unlike Rule 10b-5, it does not require fraud or scienter.

Insider Trading and MNPI Issues

Allegations of trading on “material nonpublic information” (MNPI) have also surfaced, especially when employees with inside knowledge sell shares shortly before major corporate events.

Key Litigation Examples: SEC Enforcement and Private Class Action

SEC v. Keyport Venture Advisors, LLC, et al, 1:24 -cv-06886 (E.D.N.Y. filed Sept. 30, 2024)

The SEC charged three individuals in the New York metropolitan area with perpetrating a $120 million pre-IPO fraud scheme. Also charged were several companies owned and/or controlled by these defendants. The SEC’s complaint charges the defendants with violating, inter alia, Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The SEC complaint alleges that from at least October 2019 until December 2022, the defendants raised approximately $120 million from more than 900 investors in the U.S. and abroad by selling interests in private funds that supposedly held shares in pre-IPO companies. The SEC alleged that the defendants, directly and through sales agents, told investors numerous lies about the supposed investments, including that there were no upfront fees in the investments while paying themselves at least $16 million in commissions; that the funds were registered with the SEC when they were not; and that the funds owned shares in pre-IPO companies when they did not. The complaint also alleges that many investors never received the pre-IPO shares that they were promised for which they invested with the defendants.

Evangelista v. Late Stage Asset Management, LLC, et al, 1:24-cv-05292 (E.D.N.Y. filed July 29, 2024)

Plaintiff filed a class action on behalf of investors who purchased pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management and related entities. The investors were sold interests in private investment funds holding pre-IPO company stock via a network of unregistered sales agents. The plaintiffs allege that defendants misled them about fees and pricing, specifically that there were no upfront fees or commissions and that the brokers only made money on the “back end” when the company went public. The scheme, which ran from at least 2019 through July 2022, defrauded more than 4,000 investors across the country of approximately $528 million by promising “no-fee” access to pre-IPO shares while actually charging hidden, exorbitant markups—in some instances up to 150% of the share price. Through these undisclosed fees, the defendants generated more than $88 million in illicit profits.

The complaint asserts, inter alia, violations of federal securities laws, including Sections 12(a)(1) and other provisions of the Securities Act, and Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Practical Considerations for Clients

Review and Update Transfer Policies: Ensure shareholder agreements, equity plans, and employee communications clearly outline transfer restrictions and consent requirements.

For intermediaries and platforms, maintain robust "know your customer" (KYC) processes, accreditation, and MNPI controls.

Compensation for introducing investors or matching parties may constitute regulated activity.

Representations and warranties in transfer agreements should be detailed, current, and reflect the seller's actual knowledge.

Monitor Regulatory Guidance: Be alert to SEC and state updates on private share trading rules and exemptions.

Best Practices for Risk Mitigation

Legal and business professionals can take several steps to mitigate litigation risk in secondary market pre-IPO transactions:

Comprehensive Due Diligence : Conduct thorough due diligence on both the target company and all counterparties, including verification of share ownership and transfer restrictions.

: Ensure transaction documents clearly address risk allocation, representations and warranties, and post-closing obligations.

: Verify that all participants are properly registered as broker-dealers where required, and that offerings comply with applicable exemptions from securities registration.

: For transactions that may be connected to subsequent public offerings, carefully review all disclosure documents to ensure consistency with prior representations.

Retention of Records: Maintain comprehensive records of all due diligence activities, transaction negotiations, and disclosure decisions to support potential "due diligence defense" arguments.

Looking Ahead

With large private technology and biotech issuers often delaying IPOs, secondary liquidity will remain essential—but so will regulatory vigilance. The current wave of disputes and enforcement actions demonstrates that courts and regulators are no longer treating these markets as lightly governed private transactions.

These actions emphasize the risk involved in trading private shares, where liquidity is low, information is scarce, and, in some cases, the shares are not legitimately available to the intermediary offering them.

Proactive legal oversight can help clients mitigate exposure and structure compliant, defensible deals as the pre‑IPO secondary market expands.