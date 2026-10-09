Litigating the Wind: How Nevada AB 198 Redefines Premises Liability for Inflatable Devices

Injuries involving inflatable play structures can present difficult liability and evidence issues for Nevada injury attorneys. When a bounce house, inflatable slide, obstacle course, or similar device becomes unstable or airborne, the resulting injuries can be severe. Before 2026, establishing exactly how an inflatable device was operated, anchored, and monitored could present significant challenges.

Effective January 1, 2026, Nevada Assembly Bill 198 (AB 198) establishes new statutory requirements governing certain inflatable devices and the businesses that operate them. The law addresses insurance, inspections, wind monitoring, anchoring, recordkeeping, and warning signs with regard to potential premises liability claims. For attorneys evaluating an injury involving a covered inflatable device, these requirements may provide important evidence concerning whether an operator complied with applicable safety standards.

The $1 Million Insurance Requirement

One of the most significant provisions of AB 198 concerns financial responsibility. Under NRS 597.7684, a person may not engage in the business of an operator unless the business holds all applicable state and local business licenses and has obtained liability insurance, a certificate of insurance, or a surety bond in an amount of at least $1 million.

That requirement can be important when investigating a premises liability claim. Rather than assuming that an inflatable-device operator has no applicable financial resources or coverage, counsel can investigate the operator's business, its insurance coverage, any applicable surety bond, and the relationship between the business and the property owner or other potentially responsible parties.

The statute, however, does not guarantee that $1 million will be available for every injury claim. The existence and applicability of insurance or a surety bond remain fact-specific issues.

Establishing Compliance with the Wind-Speed Rule

AB 198 also establishes specific requirements for monitoring wind conditions. Under NRS 597.7688, an operator may not allow anyone to use an inflatable device if the wind speed at the location exceeds the greater of 15 miles per hour or the manufacturer's recommendation for the specific device. The operator must use an anemometer to measure wind speed and record the wind speed in the required logbook before allowing anyone to use the device. The operator must then continue monitoring wind speed with an anemometer while the device is in use. If the wind exceeds the applicable limit, the operator must discontinue use and deflate the device.

This creates an important source of evidence in a wind-related injury case. Weather records from nearby airports, weather stations, or other sources may help establish the conditions surrounding an incident, but they should not automatically be treated as the statutory measurement required by AB 198. The statute specifically requires the operator to measure wind speed at the location of the inflatable device using an anemometer.

Accordingly, an investigation should consider whether the operator actually used an anemometer, what readings were recorded, whether those records remain available, what the manufacturer's wind-speed recommendation was, and whether the device was shut down when required.

Anchoring Requirements

AB 198 also establishes requirements for securing inflatable devices. Depending on the circumstances, the statute requires qualifying stakes or weights to anchor the device. These requirements can become particularly important when a device shifts, tips, lifts, or becomes airborne.

An investigation should therefore examine the anchoring system, the number and type of anchor points used, the weights or stakes employed, and the manufacturer's instructions.

The Two-Year Paper Trail

AB 198 also creates important recordkeeping requirements. Operators must inspect an inflatable device before allowing anyone to use it and maintain the required inspection records for at least two years. The records can help establish what inspections were performed and whether potential hazards were identified.

If required records are missing or destroyed, that should be investigated carefully. Whether the loss of a record constitutes spoliation, and what consequences may follow, depends on the circumstances and applicable law.

Endnotes

Nevada Legislature. "A.B. 198 - An Act relating to trade regulations; setting forth certain requirements and restrictions concerning certain inflatable devices." 2025.

Nevada Legislature. "NRS 11.190(4)(e) Actions other than those for the recovery of real property: Periods of limitation; Two years for personal injury." 2025.

ASTM International. "ASTM F2374 Standard Practice for Design, Manufacture, Operation, and Maintenance of Inflatable Amusement Devices." 2024.

Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "Business Licenses and Liability Insurance Requirements for Amusement and Inflatable Device Operators." 2025.