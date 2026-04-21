Litigating Permanent Partial Disability: Strategic Valuation Under Nevada Workers’ Compensation Law

A workers' compensation claim fractures the moment a doctor writes the words "Maximum Medical Improvement" in a chart. Up until that point, the entire system is ostensibly focused on getting the injured employee healed and back on the floor.

MMI changes the math. It signals that the healing phase is permanently over. If a worker still cannot fully turn their neck or put full weight on an ankle, the case pivots from medical care to financial valuation.

We use Permanent Partial Disability (PPD) to put a price tag on that residual damage. But anyone who practices in Nevada knows that PPD is never just a medical finding. It is a highly aggressive economic calculation, and if you aren't ready to litigate it, the insurer will dictate the outcome.

The Rater's Audit

Once MMI is reached, the insurer has to schedule a PPD evaluation. You are no longer seeing a doctor for treatment. You are seeing a rater for an audit of your body.

These physicians are pulled from a rotating panel. Their sole job is to examine the lingering deficits and boil the entire injury down to a single "whole-person impairment" percentage.

This is where plaintiff attorneys earn their keep. A client knows their own reality—they know they can no longer lift fifty pounds or stand for an eight-hour shift. But if the rater doesn't measure the exact loss of joint flexion or document the specific nerve damage, none of that reality matters. The resulting percentage will drop, and the financial award will drop right along with it.

The Illusion of the AMA Guides

Statute requires these raters to use the American Medical Association (AMA) Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, 5th Edition.

It sounds like objective science. It isn’t.

The Guides are incredibly complex, and two different doctors can look at the same surgical scar and the same MRI and come up with wildly different impairment numbers. Physicians favored by insurance carriers are notorious for interpreting the 5th Edition as restrictively as humanly possible. Defeating a conservative rating means tearing it apart on cross-examination. We frequently have to bring in an independent medical examiner to explicitly prove where the first rater botched the diagnostic criteria or ignored the guidelines entirely.

The Danger of the Lump Sum Election

Turning that impairment percentage into an actual check is an exercise in strict statutory math. You don't get to argue "pain and suffering" to a jury here. The formula looks at exactly three things: the injured worker's age, the final impairment percentage, and their Average Monthly Wage (AMW) when they got hurt.

Nevada defaults to paying this money out in monthly drips until the worker hits age 70. But there is an out. If the impairment rating is 30% or less, the statute allows the worker to cash out via a lump-sum payment.

Taking the cash is incredibly tempting. It provides the immediate capital needed to survive a transition to a lighter-duty career. But the insurer heavily discounts the present value of that lump sum. Advising a client on whether to take the monthly installment or the discounted cash upfront is one of the most dangerous financial choices in the entire claim. It requires looking years down the road at their actual earning capacity.

Beating the Initial Offer

You never accept the insurer’s first calculation.

If the rating is garbage, you appeal it to the Department of Administration’s Hearings Division. And when you step in front of a Hearing Officer, subjective complaints of pain are functionally useless. You have to bring the receipts. Meeting the evidentiary burden means presenting hard, counter-medical documentation proving the original doctor misapplied the math.

Litigating a PPD claim means fighting a war of attrition over single percentage points. Because for a permanently injured worker trying to piece their livelihood back together, those points are the only financial foundation they have left.

Endnotes

Nevada Legislature. "NRS 616C.490 Permanent partial disability: Compensation." 2024. ↩

Nevada Legislature. "NRS 616C.495 Permanent partial disability: Payments in lump sum." 2024. ↩

Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations. "Workers' Compensation Claims and Benefits." 2024. ↩

American Medical Association. Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, 5th Edition. ↩