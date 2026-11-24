The countdown to 31 December 2026 has begun. For manufacturers of materials and products destined to be in contact with drinking water, the time for strategic decisions is now.

The 2020 Recast Drinking Water Directive (Directive (EU) 2020/2184) (‘DWD’) introduces a positive list of components of materials and products in contact with drinking water. This entails that only listed components can be used in the manufacture of materials used for drinking water abstraction, treatment, storage and distribution. The requirement thereby targets the whole drinking water supply chain, from the source to the tap.

Prepare now: the clock is ticking

The first European positive list, set out in Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2024/367, applies from 31 December 2026. From that date, a substance, composition or constituent that is not approved under national law can in principle only be used once an application to ECHA has succeeded and the Commission has issued a positive decision. The listing process in itself is expected to be lengthy, with a 12-month pre-notification period followed by an assessment by ECHA’s Risk Assessment Committee (taking up to 13 months). Submissions may additionally warrant the conduct of new testing, which must be anticipated ahead of the submission of the notification.

Anticipation is thus key for any manufacturer relying on unlisted components.

Data ownership: who pays, and who benefits?

Strategic decisions must be made within a short time frame. Should you notify on your own or with other market actors? When should new testing begin? How can newly generated data be protected from unjust access by third parties? As under REACH and the EU Biocidal Products Regulation (‘BPR’), the aim is to keep data costs down while sharing the burden of data generation fairly, with a view to limiting free-riding. However, unlike under these other frameworks, no data sharing mechanism is foreseen under the DWD. Any organization is thus entirely left to industry.

On the other hand, an assessment shall be conducted for data already held under REACH, the BPR (notably for PT 4 biocides) or the food contact legislation, to establish whether new access and use rights will be necessary in the DWD context.

The free-rider trap

Waiting for a competitor to put forward a listing dossier may seem attractive, but it is risky. ECHA warns that the applicant may change its plans or narrow the scope of its application. Other companies’ uses or impurity profiles may then not be covered, resulting in market access loss for those actors. In this context, the early publication of notifications of intention on ECHA’s website (via each substance’s inventory list) allows early movers to find partner submitters.