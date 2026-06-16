Lights Out: Sleep Number Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York
by: Thomas S. Onder, Joseph H. Lemkin, Stark & Stark  Stark & Stark Newsroom
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On Friday, June 12, 2026, Sleep Number filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, docket #26-11399.  According to  Reuters, the company plans to sell its assets under a $415 ‌million buyout offer from Canadian bedding company Sleep Country Canada Inc. Sleep Number has 572 retail stores in the U.S.

Interestingly, Reuters reports the company recently entered into a sponsorship agreement with National Football League star Travis Kelce, fiancé of Taylor Swift, which made Mr. Kelce a top shareholder with a 5% stake in the company. It was not clear how the sponsorship ⁠agreement would be treated in the bankruptcy.

The company enters bankruptcy with $672 million in debt, blaming tariffs and inflation for the filing. An auction is scheduled for July 13, but the company is open to higher and better offers.

For shopping center owners and landlords, this filing raises immediate and practical concerns: rent payments, lease assumption or rejection, the auction, and the long-term viability of the space.

Why This Matters to Shopping Center Owners

Retail bankruptcies like Sleep Number’s illustrate how fast a case can proceed for landlords. Here the auction is currently scheduled for July 13, less than a month away.

Early, informed action can significantly affect a landlord’s recovery and leverage.

Sleep Number joins a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection this year, as companies navigate restructuring to optimize value for stakeholders.

COPYRIGHT © 2026, STARK & STARK

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Stark & Stark

Adverse Possession and Prescriptive Easements
by: Timothy P. Duggan
Understanding the Economic Loss Doctrine in New Jersey Civil Litigation
by: Scott I. Unger
Summer Road Trip Dangers in New Jersey: What to Do After a Serious Crash—And Who May Be Responsible
by: Bhaveen R. Jani
New Jersey Courts Will Enforce LLC Operating Agreements Over Informal Business Practices and Failed Minority Oppression Claims
by: Scott I. Unger
REAL Rule Relief: Sherrill and DEP Extend REAL Rule’s Legacy Provisions by One Year
by: Ryan C. Duffy
When The Sheriff Doesn’t Recover Your Property: Understanding Amercement
by: Ezra Y. Rothenberg
Muellenberg v. Bikon Corp.: The Landmark New Jersey Minority Oppression Case Every Closely Held Business Owner Should Understand
by: Scott I. Unger
New Jersey Supreme Court Reinforces the Finality of Arbitration in Rappaport v. Pasternak
by: Scott I. Unger
Sober Living, Strict Construction—Key Takeaways from the Appellate Division’s HEF Decision
by: Ryan C. Duffy
Remote Work, Disability Accommodation, and the Limits of the ADA—What Hayes v. GStek Could Mean for New Jersey Employers
by: Scott I. Unger
When Your Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy: What Every Franchisor Needs to Know Right Now
by: Joseph H. Lemkin
New Jersey Appellate Court Weighs in on The Procedures When Pursing a Variance or Waiver
by: Ryan C. Duffy
New Jersey’s Right to Farm Act Part Three – Typical Actions Filed Under The Act
by: Timothy P. Duggan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 