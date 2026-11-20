Shifting business priorities and regulatory pressures are reshaping the demand for legal talent in the life sciences industry. After the biotech boom in 2020-2021, companies needed to prioritize preserving cash due to tighter funding, layoffs, and pipeline failures, which made hiring much more selective.

Now, as companies refocus on growth and investment, and IPO activity has begun to rebound, companies are prioritizing legal and compliance roles that can help generate revenue and maximize asset value. Specifically, demand has shifted toward more specialized roles in market access, healthcare compliance, and commercial strategy. The result is a growing mismatch between the legal talent companies historically prioritized and the expertise they need to bring products to market and support their next phase of growth. Companies are not only looking for different legal expertise but also rethinking how they structure their teams. As employers compete for a small pool of specialized talent, they are increasingly having to rethink the experience, qualifications, and flexibility they require from candidates.

As Companies Move Toward Commercialization, Legal Is Moving with Them

A large part of this shift comes from the growing role legal teams play in bringing products to market. They are increasingly involved in navigating complex launch activities, regulatory requirements, pricing, and market access to ensure therapies reach patients while remaining affordable. This has driven an uptick in demand for brand attorneys, commercial attorneys, market access attorneys, and healthcare compliance professionals as companies prioritize hires who understand not only the law, but also the process of bringing a product from R&D to market.

A recent survey found that nearly 40% of pharmaceutical respondents expect to pursue direct-to-patient access and fulfillment models within the next 24 to 36 months, creating new considerations around distribution, pricing, patient access and regulatory compliance, and emphasizing the need for legal talent who can navigate this shift.

Prospective hires with experience navigating healthcare compliance, including regulations around fraud and abuse, anti-kickback rules, and interactions between pharmaceutical companies and physicians, are particularly sought after as they understand the process from start to finish more than a traditional, unspecialized professional.

Specialists in these areas, who have the depth of experience to bring products to market and particularly those with hands-on experience in market access, are in short supply. This is seen often, as companies now require a JD for compliance-centered roles that support commercialization. In cases where a company is looking to fill a very specific position, using a highly specific talent partner can be helpful in finding someone whose expertise matches the role, even if that requires critical thinking about how diverse backgrounds and transferable skills can apply.

Companies Want More from Candidates, But Aren’t Always Adjusting the Role

This demand for specialization is creating a challenge for employers. Companies increasingly want new hires who can act as legal generalists, understand compliance, and help build out a function, but they do not always structure the role or compensation around that level of experience, creating a disconnect.

This is particularly apparent with the first legal and compliance hires at growth-stage life sciences companies. Many organizations begin the process by hiring for a specific need, such as contracts or IP, before eventually building toward a broader legal function. The challenge comes when companies want that first hire to operate like a generalist and eventually build a department, while still defining the role at a lower level of seniority and compensation.

Healthcare compliance is a strong example of how this dynamic can play out. There are few professionals who have a legal background and have transitioned into compliance, yet companies across the industry are increasingly looking for exactly that combination of experience. Because the pool is so technical and targeted, candidates with these backgrounds are in a position to be selective about the opportunities they pursue.

Big Law Experience Comes with Its Own Hiring Challenge

The same dynamic applies to experience requirements. Many companies want candidates who boast both Big Law and in-house experience, but that combination can be difficult to find.

Attorneys leaving Big Law are often weighing a significant compensation tradeoff, with work-life balance and the opportunity to work more closely with a business serving as major incentives to make the move. Adding increasingly technical experience requirements can further narrow an already limited talent pool.

Geography is another constraint companies should consider. Life sciences talent is concentrated in established hubs like California, Boston, and New Jersey, but some of the most niche legal skill sets are difficult to find within a single commuting radius. For many roles, requiring full-time in-office work can unnecessarily eliminate candidates who otherwise meet the demands.

A 2026 report found that 78% of life sciences industry leaders consider access to a skilled workforce a top factor in deciding where to locate manufacturing facilities. While this highlights how much talent availability can influence strategy, the same consideration should extend to the corporate teams that support these operations. When a company is looking for a very particular combination of legal and life sciences experience, expanding the search geographically or offering remote flexibility can make a meaningful difference.

Not Every Hire Needs to Be a Finished Product

Companies should also think carefully about whether every role requires a finished product. For positions that are not highly senior, hiring someone with a strong foundation and developing them internally can be a more effective way to build a legal team.

A business may not need separate, highly targeted talent for every function if it can find someone with a strong foundational skill set that can be expanded into adjacent areas, such as a brand attorney who can develop market access expertise.

Ultimately, the challenge in life sciences legal hiring is not simply a shortage of talent, but a disconnect between employer expectations and what the market can deliver. As legal teams become more specialized and commercially focused, companies must rethink how they define the ideal candidate. Broadening search criteria, recognizing transferable experience, and aligning compensation with market expectations will be critical to securing the legal talent they need.