Life Insurance in Divorce: Insurable Interest, Consent Requirements, and Automatic Revocation of Beneficiary Designations. What Family Law Practitioners Need to Know

Family law practitioners routinely negotiate alimony and/or child support obligations, but the insurance provisions designed to secure those obligations are often underdeveloped, ambiguous, or omitted entirely. Two issues create significant post-divorce risk for support recipients: (1) the requirements for establishing insurable interest and obtaining the payor's cooperation before the Divorce Settlement Agreement is finalized, and (2) the automatic revocation of life insurance beneficiary designations that occurs upon divorce in a majority of states. Both issues are best addressed during the negotiation process, not after the divorce is finalized.

Part I: Insurable Interest in the Divorce Context

Insurable interest is an absolute requirement for any life insurance policy. To obtain coverage on another person's life, the applicant must demonstrate (1) that they would suffer a quantifiable financial loss upon that person's death, and (2) that the amount of coverage sought does not exceed that potential loss.

During marriage, spouses are presumed to have insurable interest in each other by virtue of the legal and financial interdependence of the marital relationship. Upon divorce, however, that presumption disappears. From an insurance perspective, former spouses become legal strangers post-divorce, and the same rules that prohibit one stranger from insuring another apply equally to ex-spouses, unless ongoing financial obligations create a documented insurable interest.

Establishing Insurable Interest Post-Divorce

The following financial obligations, when properly incorporated into the Divorce Settlement Agreement, can be strong indicators of insurable interest:

Court-ordered or agreed alimony payable to the recipient spouse

Child support obligations, including any additional financial obligations such as private school tuition, college expenses, extracurricular activities, health insurance, and childcare

Other continuing financial obligations, such as joint mortgage debt

Practitioners should note that the amount of life insurance coverage that can be obtained is limited to the total quantifiable potential financial loss; that is, the sum of the present values of all financial obligations. Present value, in plain terms, is simply what a future stream of payments is worth right now. A support recipient owed $2,000 per month for the next ten years is not owed $240,000 in today's dollars, because money received in the future is worth less than money in hand today. Present value accounts for that difference.

A proper coverage calculation should account for: the total alimony payable over the full term; child support payable through the emancipation date of each child (typically age 18 or 21, depending on the state); and any additional financial obligations the payor is required to maintain. Insurers will not issue coverage in excess of this total.

Consent and Cooperation Requirements

Unlike property or casualty insurance, life insurance on another person requires that person's active participation. The payor must:

Consent to being insured and acknowledge the coverage amount

Sign the application and any required medical authorization forms

Participate in any required medical examination

Provide accurate information regarding their health and lifestyle

This cooperation requirement has significant practical implications for timing. Obtaining the payor's cooperation is substantially easier during active negotiations than after the Divorce Settlement Agreement is finalized and signed. Once the divorce is final, compelling an uncooperative former spouse to submit to a medical examination or sign insurance forms can often be very difficult, if not impossible.

For this reason, practitioners are strongly advised to have the appropriate party obtain the life insurance policy during the negotiation process, not as a post-divorce obligation. Doing so provides the following benefits:

Confirms the payor's insurability before the agreement is finalized

Establishes the actual premium cost and who will bear it

Identifies any coverage limitations due to the payor's age or health that may require alternative structuring

Allows the parties to negotiate adjustments if coverage is unavailable or prohibitively expensive

If, for any reason, the required coverage cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, the parties still have time to negotiate alternatives, such as a larger percentage of assets for the recipient spouse, a different support structure, or the purchase of a Single Premium Immediate Annuity to create a guaranteed income stream in lieu of alimony, negating the need for insurance.

The Divorce Settlement Agreement should include specific language addressing: the required coverage amount and term; who owns the policy; who is designated as beneficiary; premium payment responsibility; annual or more frequent proof-of-coverage requirements; and the consequences of any unauthorized modifications or allowing the policy to lapse or be canceled.

Part II: Automatic Revocation of Life Insurance Beneficiary Designations Upon Divorce

The Statutory Framework

A majority of states have enacted statutes that automatically revoke a former spouse's designation as beneficiary on life insurance policies upon divorce. The considerations in this section apply both to life insurance policies that were in place prior to the filing for divorce and to new policies obtained during the divorce process, as is generally recommended.

As of April 2026, the following 26 states have such statutes in effect: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.1

The rationale underlying these statutes is that a divorced person would not, in most cases, intend to benefit a former spouse upon death, and that failure to update a beneficiary designation after divorce is more likely the result of oversight than deliberate choice. Accordingly, these states treat the former spouse's designation as revoked by operation of law upon entry of the final divorce decree.

The practical effect: if the insured dies post-divorce without having updated the beneficiary designation, the death benefit will pass to any contingent beneficiary named in the policy. If no contingent beneficiary is named, the proceeds will typically be paid to the insured's estate — not to the support recipient who was intended to be protected.

Implications for Divorce Practitioners

This statutory framework creates a specific drafting obligation for practitioners in the 26 states listed above, and a best-practice obligation in all remaining states as a precaution.

Where the Divorce Settlement Agreement requires life insurance to secure alimony and/or child support, the agreement should expressly require that, immediately upon entry of the final divorce decree, the policy owner will redesignate the support recipient as primary beneficiary in the capacity of former spouse, not spouse. This redesignation is necessary regardless of whether the policy was obtained before or during the divorce process, and regardless of whether the support recipient is the policy owner.

Even when the support recipient owns the policy on the payor's life, the redesignation is still highly advised as a precaution. A policy owner who is also the beneficiary should update the beneficiary designation from spouse to former spouse to avoid any possibility of triggering an automatic revocation.

The Divorce Settlement Agreement should also specify the following details for any required life insurance policy: the name of the issuing insurance company; the policy number; the policy issue date; the name of the insured; the death benefit amount; the policy term; the name of the primary beneficiary; and the names of any contingent beneficiaries.

Practitioners should also advise their clients to send a written notice (ideally by registered or certified mail) to the insurance company during the divorce process, stating that the parties are divorcing and that the beneficiary designation will be updated from spouse to former spouse upon entry of the final decree. This notice creates a written record and may help avoid ambiguity if the insured dies before the redesignation is formally processed.

The Interpleader Risk

When a beneficiary designation is ambiguous, outdated, or disputed—whether by the insured's estate, a new spouse, or other family members—insurance companies will often initiate an interpleader action, depositing the death benefit with the court and requiring the competing claimants to litigate entitlement. Interpleader proceedings can take months or longer to resolve, require the support recipient to retain counsel, and, critically, the death benefit will be frozen during that period. For the support recipient who was depending on that income, that delay can be financially devastating.

Precise, updated beneficiary designations, combined with clear Divorce Settlement Agreement language and written notice to the life insurance carrier, can substantially reduce this risk.

Conclusion

The life insurance provisions in a Divorce Settlement Agreement are only as effective as the process used to put them in place. Practitioners who address insurable interest, payor cooperation, coverage calculation, and proper beneficiary designations during negotiations, rather than leaving them as post-decree obligations, provide meaningfully better protection for their clients. In states with automatic revocation statutes, the redesignation requirement is not optional; it is a necessary step to preserve the protection the agreement was designed to create.

Endnote:

1. Note: State statutes change. Practitioners should verify current law in their jurisdiction before relying on this list.