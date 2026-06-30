Leveraging Real Estate Professional Status (REPS): Using Rental Losses to Reduce Active Income

Section 469 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) generally disallows the deduction of passive activity losses[1] against non-passive income. [2] Under the default rule of IRC Section 469(c)(2), any rental activity is treated as per se passive, regardless of the taxpayer’s level of participation. However, IRC Section 469(c)(7) provides a critical exception: a qualifying “real estate professional” may elect to treat rental real estate activities as non-passive, thereby permitting the deduction of rental losses—including accelerated depreciation deductions under IRC Sections 167 and 168—against wages, self-employment income, and other active income streams without limitation.

Absent this Real Estate Professional Status (REPS ), the passive activity loss rules impose a strict compartmentalization of income categories. For example, a taxpayer that earns active income as a W-2 employee or through a professional practice (such as a physician), who passively invests in rental real estate, cannot offset active income with losses generated by the passive investment. The losses remain suspended under IRC Section 469(b) until the taxpayer either generates sufficient passive income or disposes of the activity in a fully taxable transaction. This bifurcation creates a significant timing disadvantage for high-income investors who generate substantial paper losses on their real estate investments.

The REPS election recharacterizes the nature of a taxpayer’s rental real estate activity. Where one spouse satisfies the threshold requirements and materially participates in the rental operations (within the meaning of Treas. Reg. Section 1.469-5T), the rental losses become fully deductible against active income on a joint return. Critically, the taxpayer need not demonstrate an economic loss in cash-flow terms; real estate investments frequently generate positive cash flow while simultaneously producing a net tax loss due to non-cash deductions (often through MACRS depreciation under IRC Section 168, deductible expenditures for repairs and maintenance under IRC Section 162, or improvements capitalized and recovered under IRC Section 263(a)).

To qualify for REPS treatment under IRC Section 469(c)(7)(B), the taxpayer must satisfy two conjunctive temporal requirements:

The taxpayer must perform more than 750 hours of services during the taxable year in real property trades or businesses in which the taxpayer materially participates; and More than one-half of the personal services performed by the taxpayer in trades or businesses during such taxable year must be performed in real property trades or businesses in which the taxpayer materially participates.

Satisfying the REPS threshold requirements is a necessary but not sufficient condition for deducting rental losses against non-passive income. The taxpayer must independently establish material participation in each rental real estate activity (or elect to aggregate all rental interests as a single activity under IRC Section 469(c)(7)(A)) by meeting one of the seven tests set forth in Treas. Reg. Section 1.469-5T(a). Without material participation in the specific rental activity, the losses remain passive notwithstanding the taxpayer’s status as a real estate professional.

It should also be noted that the scope of qualifying activities is statutorily defined, and not every real estate-related activity counts toward Real Estate Professional Status. IRC Section 469(c)(7)(C) enumerates the “real property trades or businesses” whose hours count toward the 750-hour and majority-of-time thresholds: development, redevelopment, construction, reconstruction, acquisition, conversion, rental, operation, management, leasing, and brokerage. Activities outside this enumerated list (such as securities trading, general business consulting, or non-real-property construction) do not count, even if tangentially related to the taxpayer’s real estate holdings.

Qualifying for REPS treatment is notoriously difficult, and documenting those hours is critical, as REPS can be closely scrutinized by the IRS. The IRS has prevailed in numerous Tax Court cases[3] where taxpayers failed to substantiate their hours with contemporaneous logs or demonstrate material participation. Taxpayers relying on post-hoc reconstructions or estimates face a significant burden-of-proof disadvantage. Accordingly, rigorous contemporaneous time-tracking is not merely advisable but essential to defending the tax position upon examination.

Any taxpayer considering the REPS designation as a component of a broader tax planning strategy should undertake a thorough analysis of whether the qualification thresholds can be met on a sustained, year-over-year basis; alternatively, the taxpayer could speak with their accountants and tax counsel to have the analysis performed. The taxpayer should implement documentation protocols (including detailed activity logs, calendar records, and third-party corroboration where available) to withstand potential IRS scrutiny. Given the complexity of the passive activity rules and their interaction with other IRC provisions (including the net investment income tax under IRC Section 1411 and the at-risk rules of IRC Section 465), a coordinated approach involving both tax counsel and accounting professionals is strongly recommended.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Taxpayers should consult qualified tax counsel regarding their specific circumstances.

[1] IRC Section 469(d)(1) defines “passive activity losses” as the amount by which the aggregate losses from all passive activities for the taxable year exceed the aggregate income from all passive activities for such year.

[2] “Non-passive income” means, for purposes of this article, income generated from activities that are not a passive activity. IRC Section 469(c) defines “passive activity” as any activity which involves the conduct of any trade or business, in which the taxpayer does not materially participate. There are some caveats in the IRC that apply the rules differently to specific types of activities, but passive activity includes rental activity unless the taxpayer satisfies the REPS requirements discussed in this article.

[3] See Almquist v. Commissioner, T.C. Memo 2016-81 (where the taxpayer was denied REPS treatment due to having an incomplete log book to report hours spent, despite the taxpayer and his wife working for realty companies and being invested in real property, and despite the taxpayer reconstructing the logbook after the audit began), and Hailstock v. Commissioner, T.C. Memo 2016-146 (where the taxpayer failed to elect to aggregate all rental real estate activity, and was unable to prove that 750 hours of material participation existed for any separate real estate activity).