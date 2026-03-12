Leveling Up or Losing Rights? Copyright Challenges of AI-Generated Content in Gaming
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of the regulated gaming ecosystem. From electronic slot machines and casino games to online sportsbooks and betting platforms, AI is now used to assist with everything from game themes and visual design to user interfaces and marketing content. While these tools promise efficiency and faster development cycles, they also raise an important legal question for gaming companies: when AI is involved in creating game content, who actually owns the result?

Under U.S. copyright law, ownership begins with authorship, and authorship still requires a human creator.[1] The Copyright Act protects only “original works of authorship,” a requirement that has long excluded works created by non‑human actors without meaningful human involvement. The U.S. Copyright Office has likewise made clear that material generated entirely by AI, without sufficient human creative control, is not eligible for copyright protection.[2] As a result, if AI autonomously generates expressive elements (such as symbols, artwork, icons, sound effects, or visual layouts) those elements may fall outside traditional copyright protection.

This presents a meaningful challenge for the gaming industry as intellectual property is a core competitive asset for game developers. If AI-generated assets are not protectable, competitors may be free to copy or imitate them, leaving companies with fewer tools to prevent look‑alike games. While contracts and platform terms may address ownership between developers and vendors, they do not create copyright rights where the law does not recognize them.

AI use also carries potential exposure for gaming companies. Many AI tools are trained on large volumes of existing content, and outputs that closely resemble existing games or visual styles could raise infringement concerns, particularly in an industry where games are often evaluated side-by-side by regulators, operators, and consumers.

For now, the safest path forward is a measured one. Gaming companies can continue to leverage AI as a powerful assistive tool but should ensure that humans remain in control of creative decisions. The human loop is essential. Practical recommendations:

  1. Direct the Creative Process. AI should function as a tool that assists human creators rather than replaces them. Human designers should provide source ideas, create prompts, and define the style parameters.
  2. Modify the Creative Process. Human designers should choose among various outputs and iteratively modify the results, through editing, altering, or transforming the generated material. The more the final asset reflects human judgment and creative choices rather than a single automated output, the stronger the argument that the work contains protectable human authorship.
  3. Document Human Creative Contributions. Maintaining records of the development process can help demonstrate human involvement if ownership is ever challenged. Prompt histories, design notes, draft versions, and internal approvals can all help show that humans exercised creative control over the resulting work.
  4. Review AI Outputs for Similarity Risks. Because generative tools may produce outputs resembling existing works, developers should incorporate review procedures to screen assets before they are incorporated into games, marketing materials, or platform interfaces.
  5. Align Contracts with Development Practices. Agreements with vendors, independent contractor designers, and AI tool providers should clarify ownership expectations, confirm that human creators remain responsible for the final work product, and address potential infringement risks.

[1] 17 U.S.C. § 102(a) (2018).

[2] U.S. Copyright Office, Copyright Registration Guidance: Works Containing Material Generated by Artificial Intelligence, 88 Fed. Reg. 16190 (Mar. 16, 2023); U.S. Copyright Office, Copyright and Artificial Intelligence, Part 2: Copyrightability (Jan. 29, 2025).

