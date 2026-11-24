The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed to take direct control of the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT). Under the proposed rule issued November 20, Restructuring the Governance and Funding Model of the CAT (the Proposal), the SEC would rescind Rule 613 of Regulation NMS and adopt new Rule 17a-26 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Rule 613 currently requires the national securities exchanges and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) (collectively, the SROs) to jointly operate the CAT through a national market system plan (the CAT NMS Plan).1 The SEC also intends to pay its costs of using, operating and maintaining the CAT with funds appropriated by Congress.

The Proposal follows a long series of efforts to rein in the CAT, which Katten has tracked, from Chairman Atkins’ direction to staff to review the CAT and the Eleventh Circuit’s vacatur of the 2023 funding order, to relief eliminating personally identifiable information (PII) reporting, targeted exemptive relief, and the CAT cost savings amendment.2 Most recently, the SEC issued a concept release in April asking, among other things, whether the SEC should own and operate the CAT itself. According to the Proposal, commenters broadly supported that approach.3

Reporting Under Proposed Rule 17a-26 and the Transition to SEC Control

The SEC concluded that the CAT remains a necessary regulatory tool but that its decentralized governance, spread across 29 SRO participant owners, has made the system difficult to administer. Rather than retire the CAT and build a replacement, the SEC would keep the existing system and change who controls and funds it.

Proposed Rule 17a-26 would require SROs and broker-dealers to record and electronically report to the SEC or its designee substantially the same information they report today under Rule 613, the CAT NMS Plan, the SRO CAT compliance rules, and existing exemptive relief. The SEC anticipates that reporters could keep the same reporting format and technical specifications, and that current processing and linkage procedures would continue. The proposed rule would also:

add a preamble describing the rule’s purpose and limiting use of CAT data to authorized regulatory staff for regulatory purposes;

carry over clock synchronization, timestamp, connectivity, timing, and symbology requirements, and extend certain clock synchronization requirements to SROs for the first time;

require correction of previously reported data and written error correction policies and procedures, reviewed at least annually, in place of the current system-wide and reporter-specific compliance thresholds;

codify existing exemptive relief and remove certain time limits on a CAT NMS Plan reporting exception; and

require reporters to keep records of reported information for at least three years, the first two in an easily accessible place.

Once Rule 613 is rescinded, the SEC expects the SROs to seek approval to rescind the CAT NMS Plan and their CAT compliance rules. The SEC also anticipates a sale and transfer of CAT assets, a contract with an SEC designee to operate the system, and the formation of new advisory committees or working groups to gather industry feedback. It intends to align the effective dates of these steps to avoid gaps in reporting or regulatory access.

In his statement supporting the Proposal, Chairman Atkins noted that CAT operating costs had grown to “nearly $250 million a year,” and that earlier relief and plan amendments had cut annual operating costs by over $100 million and eliminated PII reporting.4 He said the Proposal would put the CAT “on a sustainable footing: accountable in its governance and disciplined in its costs.”5

Considerations for Broker-Dealers and SROs

For broker-dealers, the near-term message is continuity. Reporting obligations would remain substantially the same, and existing reporting remains in effect while the Proposal is pending. Firms should, however, consider how the new written error correction policies and procedures requirement, with its annual review and recordkeeping, would fit within their current CAT compliance programs. Although the SEC would pay for the CAT with congressional appropriations, firms should not expect CAT costs to disappear. The SEC’s appropriations are recovered through Section 31 fees on the SROs, which the release acknowledges are likely to be passed on to members and their customers.

For SROs, the Proposal would end their role as CAT owners and plan sponsors, but they would gain new clock synchronization obligations and would retain access to cross-market CAT data. Open questions include the terms of any asset transfer, the identity of the designee, and the timing of the transition.