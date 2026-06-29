Before the Letter Arrives: Preparing for the Next Wave of Congressional Oversight

With the midterms approaching and control of Congress uncertain, businesses and other organizations should begin preparing now for the oversight environment of the next Congress. The election may change who holds the gavel, but it will not change the fundamental risk: congressional investigations will remain a central tool for advancing policy priorities, influencing public debate, and placing pressure on private organizations.

A change in control could reorder committee priorities almost overnight. Continuation of the current majority could deepen existing investigations and open new lines of inquiry. Organizations therefore should not build their strategy around a particular electoral outcome. They should assume that oversight will remain aggressive, fast moving, and closely connected to the political and media environment.

Whichever party holds the gavel, oversight will likely center on industries and organizations operating at the intersection of public policy, federal spending, emerging technology, consumer protection, and politically contested issues. Recent Congresses have shown that document preservation letters often serve as the first indication that a committee is developing an investigative record or preparing to launch a public inquiry.

Congressional investigations present challenges distinct from traditional litigation. There is no judge to call balls and strikes, no jury to resolve disputed facts, and few of the procedural guardrails that shape courtroom advocacy. Instead, committees and their staff have broad discretion to determine the scope of an inquiry, demand documents, select witnesses, conduct interviews, schedule hearings, and characterize the evidence publicly.

Even an inquiry that never results in formal findings can impose substantial legal, operational, and reputational costs. Others can quickly escalate from voluntary requests to subpoenas, transcribed interviews, depositions, referrals, committee reports, and nationally televised hearings. By the time an investigative letter becomes public, the committee’s theory of the case and the accompanying press narrative may already be well developed.

The consequences can extend well beyond Congress. A hearing exchange, internal email, or committee allegation can trigger regulatory scrutiny, enforcement interest, shareholder concerns, litigation, employee unrest, and lasting reputational harm. Recent hearings involving university leaders demonstrated how congressional scrutiny can create immediate consequences for institutions and senior executives even before an investigation formally concludes.

Several areas are likely to draw attention regardless of which party holds the majority. Recent oversight has focused on companies benefiting from trade and tariff policy, digital asset and crypto firms, major technology companies, social media platforms, entities raising potential antitrust concerns, and government contractors. Certain industries are also likely to remain under bipartisan scrutiny, including artificial intelligence, prediction markets, healthcare, food, and those touching on housing affordability.

Additional scrutiny is likely wherever private conduct can be tied to federal funding, national security, consumer costs, access to essential services, alleged ideological bias, or rapidly developing technologies. Companies do not need to be accused of unlawful conduct to become congressional targets. A business may be drawn into an investigation because of its industry, its government relationships, statements by an executive, an internal policy, a political controversy, or its connection to a broader legislative narrative.

Preparation must begin before an inquiry becomes public. That preparation is most effective when it begins early. Business, legal, and communications teams should coordinate to identify vulnerabilities, manage political risk, and develop a response strategy in advance. Particular care should be given to internal communications, strategic memoranda, and other documents that a committee could later obtain and release publicly.

A meaningful preparedness review should include:

Identifying the committees, members, and staff most likely to scrutinize the organization or industry;

Assessing public statements, business practices, government contracts, political activity, and other potential points of exposure;

Reviewing document retention business practices and locating potentially sensitive communications before they become subject of a preservation demand;

Establishing clear internal roles for legal, government affairs, communications, compliance, and executive leadership;

Developing substantive and public facing responses to foreseeable allegations; and

Preparing senior executives for interviews, depositions, or hearings before a request is received.

This work is not about concealing unfavorable facts or manufacturing a public relations response. It is about understanding the organization’s record, identifying legitimate vulnerabilities, correcting problems where appropriate, and ensuring that the company can respond accurately and consistently under intense time pressure.

Legal strategy and communications strategy must be integrated. Communications strategy matters as much as legal strategy. Committees frequently work with the press well before an investigation becomes public, which makes it important to develop a clear legal and press narrative on likely points of scrutiny, ideally with the guidance of former congressional investigative counsel who understand how these inquiries begin and unfold.

A technically correct legal response can still fail if it ignores the political and reputational dimensions of an investigation. Conversely, an aggressive public response can unnecessarily escalate an inquiry, alienate key decision makers, or create statements that later become evidence. Effective representation requires an integrated strategy that accounts for the committee, the press, relevant executive branch agencies, business stakeholders, employees, and the broader public.

The earliest decisions often determine the trajectory of the matter: whether and how to engage with committee staff, how to define or narrow document requests, whether to correct a false premise publicly, how to preserve privilege, who should serve as the organization’s spokesperson, and whether voluntary cooperation will resolve the issue or merely invite additional demands.

Congress possesses broad investigative authority when an inquiry is connected to a potential legislative purpose. In an environment marked by narrow congressional margines, intense media scrutiny, and persistent difficulty enacting major legislation, oversight will remain one of the most visible ways for members to advance their agendas.

The safest approach is to expect scrutiny rather than assume it will not come. Organizations that prepare early are better positioned to narrow demands, avoid preventable mistakes, protect their credibility, and keep an investigation form defining the company. Those that wait until a letter, subpoena, or hearing notice arrives often find themselves responding on the committee’s timetable and within the committee’s chosen narrative.

Additional Authors: Jonathan L. Fahey, Brian D. Nieves, Alex Vogel, Julian Yowell, and Caden Benedict