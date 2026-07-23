LerroSarbey Announces Acquisition of Levenson Katzin & Ballotta
Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Boca Raton, Fla.-based IPA 400 firm LerroSarbey (FY24 net revenue of $14.3 million) announced the acquisition of Plantation, Fla.-based Levenson, Katzin & Ballotta, effective July 1.

Clients of Levenson, Katzin & Ballotta will continue working with the professionals they know while gaining access to LerroSarbey's broader team and expanded advisory capabilities.

"We're excited to welcome the Levenson, Katzin & Ballotta team and their clients to LerroSarbey," said Victor Lerro, co-MP at LerroSarbey. "They have built an outstanding reputation through decades of trusted service, and we're honored they chose us to carry that legacy forward. Together, we're even better positioned to help our clients navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape."

The acquisition expands LerroSarbey's capabilities in tax planning, accounting, business advisory and family wealth strategies.

"Our priority throughout this transition is ensuring a seamless experience for clients," Lerro added. "Clients can expect the same trusted advisors they've relied on, supported by additional resources, deeper specialization and innovative tools designed to help them succeed."

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