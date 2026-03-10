Legal Rights for Brain Injury Victims in Michigan

Brain injuries can change a person’s life instantly, bringing physical, emotional, and financial challenges that can be difficult to face alone. If you or a loved one has suffered a brain injury due to someone else's negligence, understanding your legal rights is an important step toward getting the compensation and justice you deserve.

Know Your Legal Rights

As a brain injury victim in Michigan, you have legal rights designed to protect you and support your recovery:

Medical Care: You have the right to appropriate treatment, including access to specialists and rehabilitation services.

Financial Compensation: If another party's negligence caused your injury, you may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and long-term care.

Legal Representation: You have the right to work with an attorney who can explain your options and advocate on your behalf throughout the process.

Steps to Pursue Compensation

Pursuing compensation generally involves proving that another party's negligence caused your injury. The process typically follows these steps:

Gather Evidence: Collect medical records, accident reports, photos and videos, and witness statements to build your case.

Consult an Attorney: Before speaking with insurance companies, consult an experienced Michigan brain injury lawyer to evaluate your situation and advise on the next steps.

File a Personal Injury Claim: Your attorney will file a claim against the responsible party, initiating negotiations with insurers or opposing counsel.

Negotiate or Litigate: Many cases settle out of court. If a fair agreement cannot be reached, your attorney will take your case to trial and keep you updated every step of the way.

Why Legal Representation Matters

Dealing with the aftermath of a brain injury can be overwhelming. Having qualified legal support can make a significant difference:

Knowledge of Brain Injury Cases: Attorneys who specialize in brain injuries understand how they are diagnosed, progress, and affect every area of a person's life.

Evaluation of Your Claim: Insurance companies often offer less than victims truly need. An attorney will account for long-term care, future lost earnings, and pain and suffering to reflect your actual losses.

Skilled Negotiation and Advocacy: Your attorney handles all communications with insurers and opposing counsel, protecting you from tactics meant to minimize your claim.

Focus on Recovery: Knowing a professional is managing your legal case lets you focus on your recovery.

How Brain Injury Severity Is Assessed

When a brain injury occurs, doctors use the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) to measure the level of consciousness and assess the extent of the damage. The GCS evaluates three types of responses and combines the scores to classify the injury:

Severe Brain Injury: GCS 3-8

Moderate Brain Injury: GCS 9-12

Mild Brain Injury: GCS 13-15

This classification also matters for your legal case. Attorneys use GCS findings to help calculate the full extent of a client's losses.

Do Not Wait to Act

In Michigan, personal injury claims are subject to a statute of limitations, meaning there is a limited amount of time in which you can file a lawsuit. Waiting too long can compromise your ability to recover compensation entirely. Beyond the legal deadline, evidence can disappear, memories fade, and witnesses become harder to locate. The sooner you reach out for legal help, the stronger your case will be.