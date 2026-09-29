Legal Reforms Underpin US$60 Billion Investment Pipeline Announced at QEF 2026

A Pipeline Backed by Legal Reform

On 20 September 2026, at the special edition of the Qatar Economic Forum held in New York alongside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (QEF 2026), HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced more than US$60 billion in projects and investment opportunities over the next five years. The announcements coincide with a series of legislative and regulatory developments that will shape how investors, contractors, and lenders participate in that pipeline.

Infrastructure: Two Procurement Tracks

Qatar plans to launch nearly US$38.5 billion in new infrastructure projects over the next five years, including projects delivered through public-private partnerships (PPPs), with initial tendering expected to commence immediately. Prospective bidders should identify early which legal regime governs each opportunity.

PPP projects are procured under Law No. 12 of 2020 regulating partnership between the public and private sectors (the PPP Law). The PPP Law disapplies Law No. 24 of 2015 regulating tenders and auctions (the Tenders Law) to procedures carried out under it. Meanwhile, conventionally procured works remain subject to the Tenders Law and its Executive Regulations, issued under Cabinet Decision No. 16 of 2019.

In September 2026, the Cabinet approved a draft decision amending those Executive Regulations, with the aim of improving efficiency and flexibility in procurement and contracting, strengthening transparency and fair competition, and enhancing local value programs. This follows the Cabinet’s approval in June 2026 of a General Policy and Strategy for National Local Content in government procurement.

Because procurement procedures, evaluation criteria, and contractual frameworks differ between the two regimes, bid strategy should be tailored accordingly, including the approach to local content commitments. For PPPs in particular, sponsors and lenders should assess bankability at the outset, including risk allocation, step-in rights, and termination compensation.

Doha Investment and a New Competition Regime

The Prime Minister also launched Doha Investment, which will manage the Qatar Investment Authority’s domestic portfolio of more than 40 companies and seek to build new national champions in partnership with local and international investors.

In parallel, the Cabinet has approved a draft law on the regulation of competition and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft would replace Law No. 19 of 2006 concerning the protection of competition and prevention of monopolistic practices, under which transactions that may lead to market dominance are already subject to mandatory pre-closing notification, without defined filing thresholds. According to the Cabinet’s announcement, the draft addresses prohibited agreements and practices, abuse of dominance, and the notification and review of economic concentration transactions within specified timeframes, with appeals to the Investment and Trade Court.

As the draft remains subject to legislative review, its notification criteria, exemptions, and procedures should be monitored. In the meantime, parties planning joint ventures, acquisitions, or consortium arrangements with a Qatari nexus should factor merger control into transaction timetables under both the current and proposed regimes.

Streamlined Entry Through the Economic Zones

For international investors considering establishment in Qatar’s economic zones, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched Companies House on 14 September 2026. Companies House is intended to unify registration and licensing functions and maintain the official registers for the Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Science & Technology Park, and Media City Qatar. Its announced mandate also includes providing tax and immigration services and verifying compliance with applicable labour and data-protection requirements.

Real Estate: A Regulatory Reset

QEF 2026 also announced that real estate and hospitality projects are expected to attract US$22.5 billion in private investment, led by the Simaisma Beach project with approximately US$5.8 billion in anticipated investment. Under Cabinet Decision No. 21 of 2026, issued in June 2026, the Simaisma Resort and Beach Project was added to the areas in which non-Qataris may own real estate. The sector’s wider legal framework continues to be updated, with Official Gazette Issue No. 17, published on 16 September 2026, including the following:

Law No. 11 of 2026 concerning the Owners’ Association;

Law No. 13 of 2026 amending Law No. 22 of 2017 regulating real estate brokerage activities; and

Amiri Decision No. 34 of 2026 amending the decision establishing the Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Law No. 11 of 2026 follows the Shura Council’s review of a draft owners’ association law in November 2025. Law No. 13 of 2026 and Amiri Decision No. 34 of 2026 were issued following the Cabinet’s approval in February 2026 of draft instruments to transfer the Real Estate Brokerage Department from the Ministry of Justice to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, a proposal aimed at unifying the supervision of brokerage activities under a single regulator. Developers and investors should consider how these changes affect project structuring, sales, and the ongoing management of multi-owner developments.

Looking Ahead

Taken together, the QEF 2026 announcements and the accompanying legal reforms point to a growing emphasis on private sector-led growth in Qatar’s economic strategy. For investors, developers, contractors, and financiers, the coming months are likely to present significant opportunities across Qatar’s infrastructure, real estate, and non-hydrocarbon sectors, alongside a legal framework that warrants close attention as draft measures progress.

The firm's Doha Energy Industry team has extensive experience advising on PPPs in Qatar. Our team is well placed to support clients across the full project life cycle, from procurement and bid preparation through financing, construction, and operation.