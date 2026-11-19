Next week, most of us will push back from the Thanksgiving table feeling completely full. When an employee returns from a medical leave, however, “full” is exactly the wrong standard. Many employers still maintain policies, or informal practices, that bar an employee from returning to work until a doctor provides a “full duty release” or confirms the employee is “100% healed.” The motivation is understandable: Managers worry about re-injury, safety, productivity, and workers’ compensation costs. However, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has long taken the position that these policies violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA applies to employers with 15 or more employees and requires them to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities, absent undue hardship. A “qualified” individual is one who can perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodation. A 100% healed rule skips that analysis entirely. It assumes that any restriction disqualifies the employee, even when the employee could perform the job’s essential functions with an accommodation or with no accommodation at all.

The EEOC’s guidance on employer-provided leave is direct: An employer violates the ADA if it requires an employee with a disability to have no medical restrictions — that is, to be “100%” healed or recovered — if the employee can perform the job with or without reasonable accommodation, unless the employer can show that providing the needed accommodation would cause undue hardship.

Before the Return: Obligations While the Employee Is Out

An employee granted leave as a reasonable accommodation is entitled to return to the same position unless the employer shows that holding it open would impose an undue hardship. If it cannot hold the position open, the employer must consider reassignment to a vacant equivalent position (or, if none, a lower-level vacancy) for which the employee is qualified.

Employers may check in on an employee’s progress and ask, shortly before the scheduled return, whether the employee will be able to return and whether any accommodations will be needed. Where leave was granted with a fixed return date, however, the employer generally may not require periodic medical updates.

Upon Return: Engage in the Interactive Process

When an employee comes back with restrictions, the doctor’s note is the start of the conversation, not the end of it. The request for accommodation may come from the employee directly or from a doctor’s note releasing the employee with restrictions. Either way, the employer should engage in the interactive process: Ask why the restrictions are needed and how long they will last, and explore with the employee (and, with consent, the employee’s doctor) accommodations that would allow the employee to perform the essential functions consistent with those restrictions.

What You Can Ask For: Fitness-for-Duty Inquiries Limited to the Condition

The ADA allows an employer to inquire about a current employee’s disability or require a medical exam when “job-related and consistent with business necessity.” For employees returning from medical leave, this standard is met when objective evidence gives the employer reasonable grounds to believe a medical condition will impair the employee’s ability to perform essential duties or pose a direct threat.

An employer may not “err on the side of safety” or keep an employee out simply because it assumes the employee faces an increased risk of re-injury or higher workers’ compensation costs. To exclude an employee for safety reasons, the employer must establish a “direct threat”: a significant risk of substantial harm to the employee or others that reasonable accommodation cannot eliminate or reduce. This determination must be based on an individualized assessment of the employee’s current ability to safely perform the job’s essential functions, supported by a reasonable medical judgment grounded in current medical knowledge or the best available objective evidence. Relevant factors include how long the risk will last, the nature and severity of potential harm, the likelihood it will occur, and how imminent the risk is.

For an overview of the ADA’s requirements related to medical examinations, see this blog post.

If the absence was FMLA leave, employers may require a fitness-for-duty certification. However, they should apply the requirement uniformly to similarly situated employees returning from leave, include notice of it in the FMLA designation notice, and remember that the FMLA generally requires them to rely on the employee’s own healthcare provider rather than make an independent determination.

Practical Takeaways for Employers