The Leading Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries and What You Should Know

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, an important time to recognize the widespread impact traumatic brain injuries have on individuals and their families. Understanding how they happen, what symptoms to watch for, and what legal rights may be available can make a critical difference in how to move forward.

What Is a Traumatic Brain Injury?

A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, occurs when a sudden blow, jolt, or bump disrupts the normal function of the brain. TBIs range widely in severity. A mild TBI might cause a brief period of disorientation, while a severe TBI can result in permanent disability or death.

According to the CDC, there were more than 69,000 TBI-related deaths in the United States in 2021, which is approximately 190 TBI-related deaths per day. Symptoms may be delayed, and some people do not realize they have sustained a serious injury until hours or days later, which is why prompt medical evaluation is essential following any significant impact to the head.

The Leading Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries

1. Falls

Falls are the most common cause of TBIs in the U.S., and lead to nearly half of all TBI-related hospitalizations. They affect all age groups but are especially dangerous for young children and adults over 65. When a fall occurs and causes injury due to a property owner’s negligence or inadequate safety measures, the injured individual may have legal options.

Common scenarios where falls lead to TBIs include:

Slip and fall accidents in stores, restaurants, or public spaces.

Falls from heights in workplaces.

Staircase accidents due to broken railings or poor lighting.

Falls in nursing homes due to inadequate supervision.

2. Motor Vehicle Accidents

Car accidents and motorcycle accidents are another leading cause of TBIs. Even a crash at moderate speed can cause the brain to move violently inside the skull, resulting in serious injury. Motorcyclists and pedestrians face particularly high risks due to their lack of protection.

When a crash occurs due to another driver’s negligence, distracted driving, or impairment, the injured individual may be entitled to compensation for their medical expenses, lost income, and long-term care needs.

3. Being Struck by or Against an Object

This category covers workplace accidents, particularly in construction, manufacturing, and warehousing, as well as sports and recreational injuries. Contact sports such as football, hockey, and boxing carry well-documented risks, but TBIs also occur in soccer, biking, and skiing.

Repeated impacts over time can cause cumulative brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Even a single concussion, if not properly treated, can have lasting effects. Returning to activity too soon significantly increases the risk of a second, more severe injury.

Recognizing the Symptoms of a Brain Injury

Symptoms do not always appear right away. Watch for headache or head pressure, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light or noise, confusion, and sleep disturbances. More serious injuries may cause loss of consciousness, seizures, slurred speech, or limb weakness. If any of these symptoms appear after a blow to the head, seek emergency medical care immediately.

What to Do After a Brain Injury

Medical treatment, rehabilitation, lost wages, and long-term care costs can quickly add up, and a thorough legal evaluation can help someone understand the damages they may be entitled to. If you believe a brain injury was caused by someone else’s negligence, it is important to act promptly. Seek medical attention immediately, document all medical visits and expenses, preserve any available evidence, and avoid giving recorded statements to insurance companies before consulting an attorney. Brain injury claims are subject to strict statutes of limitations, and delays in taking legal action can jeopardize your ability to recover compensation.

Understand Your Legal Options

Brain injuries can have lasting consequences that extend far beyond the initial injury, affecting every aspect of a person’s life. When negligence is involved, understanding your legal rights is an important part of the recovery process.