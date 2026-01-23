LBMC Expands into Pennsylvania with Torrillo & Associates

Nashville-based IPA 100 firm LBMC (FY25 net revenue of $234.6 million) has announced its expansion into Pennsylvania through the integration of Torrillo & Associates, a firm specializing in employee benefit plan audits. Effective January 1, Torrillo & Associates became LBMC’s Pennsylvania office, extending the firm’s geographic footprint and strengthening its national employee benefit plan audit capabilities.

The expansion supports LBMC’s national growth strategy by adding specialized expertise in one of the most highly regulated areas of assurance, including audits of 401(k), 403(b) and pension plans, while expanding the firm’s presence in a key regional market.

“LBMC’s growth has always been built on relationships,” said Jim Meade, CEO and managing shareholder of LBMC. “As our clients’ businesses become more complex, our firm continues to evolve, adding deeper expertise, broader resources and expanded geographic reach while maintaining the trusted-advisor relationships that define how we serve.”

Employee benefit plan audits are among the most demanding areas of assurance, and the addition of Torrillo & Associates enhances LBMC’s ability to support organizations with growing workforces, evolving benefit structures and increased regulatory oversight.

Founded in 1984, LBMC has grown to approximately 70 shareholders and more than 1,000 professionals serving over 11,000 clients across healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, technology and high-net-worth advisory services. The firm continues to invest in talent, technology and service delivery to support middle-market organizations navigating compliance and growth.

Torrillo & Associates adds a specialized employee benefit plan audit team with a strong reputation for technical excellence and long-standing client relationships.

“Joining LBMC allows us to expand what we can offer while remaining true to how we serve,” said David Torrillo, shareholder and Pennsylvania market leader at LBMC. “We are becoming part of a firm that is investing in national scale and specialized expertise, while preserving the culture and client focus that have always defined our practice.”

LBMC said the move further positions the firm as a leading middle-market accounting and business consulting firm, combining regional strength with national reach.