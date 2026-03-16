The Laws of Fashion: What's Trending in 2026

As we enter 2026, the fashion, apparel, and beauty industry stands at a pivotal moment. Market normalization after years of disruption, renewed supply chain activity, intensifying regulatory oversight, and rapid technological adoption are reshaping competitive dynamics across the sector. At the same time, consumer behavior — from “self-duping” culture to heightened scrutiny of brand authenticity — continues to test traditional assumptions about value, loyalty, and growth. Together, these forces are creating a more complex operating environment defined by both opportunity and risk.



Foley & Lardner’s Fashion, Apparel & Beauty 2026 Outlook brings together multidisciplinary perspectives on the developments most likely to shape the year ahead. This report examines key cases influencing industry strategy, the rebound in global supply chains and related brand-manufacturer disputes, and evolving drivers of value in fashion and beauty M&A. It also explores bankruptcy trends affecting fashion companies, and the growing strategic importance of trademark and design protection in beauty.



We analyze the expanding regulatory landscape — including compliance challenges under the FTC’s Care Labeling Rule and CPSC oversight of jewelry, as well as implementation of MoCRA and its impact on FDA oversight of cosmetics. In parallel, we address data privacy risk and the tension between innovation and brand integrity as AI adoption accelerates across design, marketing, and operations.