Law Firm Marketing Has a Measurement Problem. Here's What It's Actually Costing You.

Ask a managing partner how their marketing is performing, and you'll likely hear about website traffic, cost per lead, or ad impressions. Ask them how much revenue last quarter's campaigns actually generated, and the conversation tends to stall.

That gap is a problem with priorities, not technology. And in a legal market where advertising costs keep rising and multiple firms are competing for the same clients, not being able to answer that question means making expensive guesses with the budget every single month.

Nearly Half the Industry Is Flying Blind

According to CallRail's 2025 Marketing Outlook for Law Firms, 42% of law firms don't track marketing ROI at all. Not poorly, not inconsistently, but not at all. When you pair that with research from the Hinge Research Institute showing that high-growth law firms expand revenue at 4.5 times the rate of average-growth peers, the picture comes into focus. The fastest-growing firms understand the key is to measure differently, not just spend more on marketing.

What the Hinge data doesn't spell out directly, but what shows up consistently when you work with law firms, is that the performance gap between high-growth firms and everyone else almost always traces back to attribution. High-growth firms know which marketing channels produce their best clients, they know the cost to acquire those clients, and they use that insight to make the next budget decision. Firms that don't have that can’t connect spend to outcomes tend to cut marketing when revenue softens, even when that marketing may be the thing holding revenue up.

There's a second problem that most marketing analyses don't account for, and it lives on the operations side. The MIT Lead Response Management Study, conducted by Dr. James Oldroyd at MIT's Sloan School of Management, found that firms responding to new leads within five minutes are 21 times more likely to qualify that lead than those who wait 30 minutes or more.

For law firms running paid campaigns, that number should feel uncomfortable. You can optimize every ad, land on the right keywords, build a strong intake form, and then lose the lead because no one picked up the phone.

What Gets Measured, What Gets Ignored

Impressions, click-through rates, and cost per lead all have their place. The problem is that they're used as indicators of performance when they're really just indicators of activity. A high click-through rate means your ad is interesting. It says nothing about whether the person who clicked the ad hired you.

When cost per lead is the primary metric driving budget decisions, the channels generating the most leads get more money, and the channels that look expensive on a cost-per-lead basis get cut. But if no one is connecting those leads to signed clients, there's no way to know whether the "expensive" channel was actually producing the firm's highest-value cases, or whether the "cheap" lead volume was converting at 3%. Both situations play out at firms all the time.

The numbers that actually tell you whether your marketing is working are different:

Cost Per Acquired Client (CAC): Total marketing spend divided by signed clients. Not leads or consultations, but actual signed clients. This is what growth actually costs.

Total marketing spend divided by signed clients. Not leads or consultations, but actual signed clients. This is what growth actually costs. Return on Ad Spend (ROAS): Revenue generated from paid campaigns divided by what was spent on them. A ROAS below 1.0 means a firm is losing money on that channel, regardless of every other metric in the report.

Revenue generated from paid campaigns divided by what was spent on them. A ROAS below 1.0 means a firm is losing money on that channel, regardless of every other metric in the report. Return on Investment (ROI): Revenue minus total marketing cost, divided by total cost. The number that tells you whether your marketing is driving actual revenue, not just vanity metrics.

None of these can be calculated without connecting marketing data to case management data. That connection is where most firms stall, and it's also where most of the opportunity sits.

The Leads You're Losing After Your Marketing Brings Them In

When a firm is unhappy with its marketing results, the instinct is usually to look at spend, targeting, or ad creative. Those are certainly worth examining, but there's another problem that often goes undiagnosed when leads are arriving and going nowhere.

Map out what actually happens after a prospective client submits a form or calls the office:

Did someone answer?

If it was after hours, what happened?

Was the lead qualified?

Was a consultation offered and scheduled?

Did that consultation result in a signed client?

Most marketing dashboards stop tracking at the form submission or call log. Everything after that is invisible.

When firms start mapping that full journey, the findings are often surprising. Call abandonment rates of 20% or higher are not unusual. Qualified leads never got scheduled, or follow-ups didn't happen. None of that shows up in a standard marketing report, which means firms can be running well-targeted campaigns and still losing a significant share of the clients those campaigns generate. Mapping every stage of the intake journey, from lead arrival to signed client, enables firms to see exactly where potential clients are falling through the cracks.

Seventy-two percent of legal consumers say they will move on to another firm if they don't hear back within 24 hours. That's an intake problem, but its impact lands directly on marketing ROI, and it can't be solved by increasing ad spend.

Two Data Sets That Don't Talk to Each Other (But Should)

Law firms generate two distinct streams of performance data, and they almost never get combined.

Marketing data (advertising platforms, website analytics, and call tracking): This data tells you how people are finding the firm, what they're clicking on, and what it's costing per interaction. It's the marketing team's data, and it's usually reasonably accessible. Operations data (case management software, intake platforms, and CRMs): Consultation rates, hire rates, case types, case values, and how long potential clients sat in the pipeline before signing or dropping. This is the business performance data, and it belongs to operations.

The reason attribution fails at most firms isn't that the data doesn't exist. It's that no one is responsible for combining it. Most of the time, no one is asking which specific campaign produced the cases that closed, what those cases were worth, or what it cost to get them from first click to contract signature.

When those two data sets are connected, the questions change. It’s no longer "how many leads did we get last month?" but "which marketing channel is bringing in the highest value cases, and what would happen if we shifted 20% of our budget there?" Attribution only functions when the data flows all the way through to a signed client, not just to a form submission.

What Changes When the Reporting Changes

When firms start measuring against revenue, the shift happens immediately. The monthly marketing review stops being a report on what happened and starts being a conversation about what to do differently.

Instead of reviewing click volume or discussing why impressions were down, the conversation shifts to something more useful. For example:

“Our cost per acquired client in personal injury was $2,200 last quarter, average case value was $18,000, and our intake conversion rate was 34%. If we got that conversion rate to 40%, what would that be worth before we touched the ad spend at all?”

That's a conversation that leads somewhere and produces decisions instead of observations.

High-growth firms spend more deliberately on marketing because they know the return. They've done the work to connect their spend to their outcomes, and that gives them the confidence to invest instead of just budget. Firms that haven't done that work tend to treat marketing as a cost center instead of a revenue engine.

Where to Start

Step 1: Audit your current marketing report.

Pull your most recent report and ask one question about every metric on the page: does this connect to a signed client? If the report doesn't include these numbers, that absence is the finding:

Cost per acquired client (CAC)

Return on ad spend (ROAS)

Consultation-to-hire rate

Revenue by channel

Step 2: Ask your marketing partner the right questions.

The right partner should be able to tell your firm three things:

What a client costs to acquire

What a client is worth

Which channels are producing both

If that conversation hasn't happened, start there.

Step 3: Connect your marketing data to your intake data.

Get your marketing team and intake team sharing information. That means:

Identifying which campaigns are producing consultations versus leads that go nowhere

Putting dollar values on the cases coming through different channels

Step 4: Let the numbers lead the budget conversation.

Once your firm knows its cost per acquired client and average case value, the question stops being "how much should we spend on marketing?" It becomes "given what a client costs and what a client is worth, what's the right investment to hit our revenue goal?"

That's a question your team already knows how to answer. You just need the data to do it.