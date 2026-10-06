Latest Updates on Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) – September update

EUROPEAN UNION

EU – Teflon identified among critical chemicals list. The Commission-led Critical Chemicals Alliance (‘CCA’) has identified PTFE (‘Teflon’) in a list of almost 50 critical chemicals. The group, which is composed of industry, Member State and NGO representatives, was tasked in spring 2026 with establishing a list of priority substances in the context of the Commission’s broader efforts to preserve the EU’s strategic autonomy. The CCA is expected to finalize its list ahead of its general assembly on 8 October.

EU – Commissioner Várhelyi addresses PFAS universal restriction with European Parliament Plenary. Commissioner Várhelyi participated in a debate with the European Parliament’s Plenary on the topic “Protecting people’s health against toxic substances” on 17 September. He notably referred to recent contamination incidents involving PFAS across the Member States and confirmed that the European Chemicals Agency is reaching the final stages of its assessment of the PFAS restriction. While not providing a more precise timeline, he reaffirmed that the file remains a priority.

EU – PPWR guidance on the harmonized sampling and testing of PFAS in food contact packaging remains elusive, despite the PFAS packaging restriction applying on 12 August 2026. The latest draft dates apparently from mid-July 2026.

EU – France and Sweden oppose the testing methods proposed by the Commission to measure PFAS in food contact packaging. New limits on the presence of PFAS in food contact packaging have applied since the entry into application of the PPWR on 12 August 2026. In this context, the Commission is elaborating a harmonized measurement method. The press reports that France and Sweden are opposing a first draft proposed by the Commission. Both consider that the document can be improved.

EU – Commission questioned on possible splitting of the EU PFAS universal restriction. Reports on ongoing discussions within the Commission have mentioned the possibility of splitting of the restriction into two parts: one part focusing on consumer uses, the other one on industrial uses. This has so far neither been confirmed by the concerned Commissioners nor by concerned officials, who have only reaffirmed the Commission’s intention to present the proposal rapidly after the adoption of the final SEAC opinion.

EU – Commission rebuts inclusion of pesticides in scope of the EU PFAS universal restriction. Paul Speight, the Head of the unit in charge of the drafting of the PFAS restriction proposal, was asked about the potential inclusion of uses of PFAS in pesticides during a meeting with the Parliament. He responded that this is highly unlikely, as a dedicated process already exists for that purpose, i.e. under the EU’s Regulation on plant protection products (Regulation (EU) 1107/2009). This would go against the views of the SEAC, which has considered the exemption unjustified in its draft opinion.

EU – Commission launching EU-wide PFAS monitoring platform in 2027. The Commission has announced that it will deliver an EU-wide PFAS monitoring framework in 2027. The platform will centralize information on PFAS pollution, remediation practices and data from relevant national legislation. It will be subject to a scoping study, due by the end of 2026 which will examine practical aspects (platform design, timelines and resources needed).

UNITED KINGDOM

UK – Health Security Agency (UKHSA) examines PFAS health outcomes. The UKHSA has published a rapid evidence review examining health outcomes associated with PFAS exposure among people living near industrial sites manufacturing or using PFAS. This notably found evidence suggesting an association between PFOS exposure (and PFAS mixtures containing PFOS) and lower birthweight on a weight-of-evidence basis. Ultimately, however, it concluded that there was inadequate evidence to determine whether chronic PFAS exposure from local industrial sites causes adverse health effects in nearby communities, while recognising the need for further research. Completing this rapid review was one of the actions scheduled for 2026 under the UK PFAS Plan, but we have not yet seen the associated human health risk assessment that it is expected to support. We may see, in the final months of 2026, a range of publications by Defra, the Environment Agency, and other organisations with targets under the PFAS Plan, in an effort to meet the timelines for the actions they have committed to.