Lanham Act vs. First Amendment- Clarifying the Proper Scope of Commercial Speech

The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit affirmed in part and reversed in part the dismissal of a false advertising complaint, clarifying that courts must take a “holistic” approach when determining whether challenged statements constitute commercial speech under the Lanham Act. KetoNatural Pet Foods, Inc. v. Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Case No. 24-3185 (10th Cir. July 14, 2026) (Tymkovich, Phillips, McHugh, JJ.)

KetoNatural Pet Foods sells grain-free pet food while Hill’s Pet Nutrition sells more traditional pet food containing grains. KetoNatural alleged that Hill’s lost sales and market share after KetoNatural and other nontraditional pet food companies entered the market. According to KetoNatural, Hill’s responded by working with veterinarians and nonprofit organizations to publicize false claims that boutique, exotic, and grain-free (BEG) diets are associated with an increased risk of dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs.

KetoNatural sued Hill’s for false advertising under the Lanham Act. To state a false advertising claim, a plaintiff must plausibly allege, among other elements, that the defendant made a false or misleading representation of fact in commercial advertising or promotion.

Hill’s moved to dismiss KetoNatural’s complaint. The district court granted the motion, finding that KetoNatural had not adequately alleged either that Hill’s engaged in commercial speech or that the challenged statements were false. KetoNatural appealed.

The Tenth Circuit concluded that KetoNatural plausibly stated a claim for false advertising based on some of the statements made by Hill’s on its website, but Hill’s was not vicariously liable for the statements made by certain veterinarians and nonprofit organizations. In drawing these conclusions, the Tenth Circuit relied on the Supreme Court’s 1983 decision in Bolger v. Youngs Drug Products Corporation, which enunciated three factors for determining whether speech is commercial in character:

It is an advertisement,

It references a specific product, and

It is made with economic motivation.

The Hill’s website stated that BEG diets were linked to a higher risk of canine heart disease without promoting any particular product. Although such statements did not constitute “a classic advertising campaign” and did not reference a specific product, they functionally served to promote Hill’s products given the company’s position as one of three dominant market players in the traditional dog food industry. And critically, Hill’s was clearly economically motivated to make such statements to regain its waning market share.

Furthermore, the Tenth Circuit found that KetoNatural had adequately alleged that these statements were false because, under the establishment claim doctrine, which had been adopted by other federal appellate courts, KetoNatural sufficiently pleaded that “the scientific studies” that Hill’s relied on did “not establish the assertion for which they are cited.”

By contrast, the Tenth Circuit concluded that Hill’s was not vicariously liable for the statements made by veterinarians and nonprofit organizations. According to the Court, the veterinarians and other third parties were too attenuated from Hill’s such that a reasonable inference could not be drawn that their statements were promoting Hill’s products. Moreover, the veterinarians and other third parties lacked an adequate economic motive. Importantly, KetoNatural failed to allege that the veterinarians and other third parties received a quid pro quo in return for publicizing false statements about BEG diets.

Practice note: The Tenth Circuit emphasized that a “holistic” approach is necessary to determine whether a defendant engaged in commercial speech. Along with the Bolger factors, the Tenth Circuit provided the following guideposts for making such a determination: