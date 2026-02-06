Land to Lots™ Podcast: The Rise of Texas MMDs with Ross Martin of Winstead PC[Podcast]

Listen to Episodes 91 & 92 of the “Land to Lots” podcast, hosted by Carter Froelich with guest Winstead Shareholder Ross Martin.

Ross ranks among Texas’ leading public finance attorneys advising developers on MUDs, MMDs, PIDs, TIRZs, and other district financing tools. In this episode, Ross provides insights on how Municipal Management Districts benefit developers, why Texas legislators established them, and their practical role within the state’s district financing system.

Carter and Ross discuss the statutory foundation for MMDs, the problems they were designed to solve, and the ways in which they can provide meaningful advantages for both cities and developers. Ross also outlines the structural differences between MMDs and MUDs, key governance considerations, and the issues practitioners must account for during formation.