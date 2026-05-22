Land Court Orders Bond Under New Statute Governing Zoning Appeals

Colturi v. Eco Land Development LLC involved a dispute over the issuance of a comprehensive permit under G.L. c. 40B to Eco Land Development LLC (“Eco Land”) for the construction of a residential development consisting of twelve single family dwellings, three of which were to be low- or moderate-income units (the “Proposed Project”). The plaintiffs were three residents that lived along Percival Road, which provided access to the Proposed Project. They opposed the development on the basis of its anticipated impacts on the immediate area (such as increased traffic and danger at a particular intersection).

In 2023, the plaintiffs initiated two related actions. First, they filed a Land Court action seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, alleging that the Proposed Project would unlawfully overburden their easement rights in Percival Road. Thereafter, they commenced a separate action in the Superior Court pursuant to G.L. c. 40A, § 17, appealing the decision of the Falmouth Zoning Board of Appeals granting the comprehensive permit. The two actions were later consolidated.

During the pendency of the zoning appeal, Eco Land moved for an order requiring the plaintiffs to post a surety or cash bond pursuant to the Bond Amendment. Importantly, the zoning appeal had been initiated before the Amendment’s enactment, but the motion was filed after the Amendment’s enactment. This raised the threshold question of whether the Amendment applied to the case – i.e. whether the Amendment is retroactive.

The Bond Amendment increased the maximum bond amount from $50,000 to $250,000 and eliminated the prior requirement that a plaintiff’s appeal be brought in bad faith or be wholly without merit in order for a bond to be imposed. Instead, the Amendment permits courts to impose a bond where the harm to the defendant or the public interest from delay outweighs the financial burden on the plaintiff, taking into account the merits of the appeal and the parties’ relative financial means.

The Land Court held that the Bond Amendment is procedural in nature because it affects the remedies available in zoning appeals rather than the substantive right to bring such appeals. As a result, the Court ruled that the Amendment applies retroactively to pending cases, provided that the relevant stage of the proceedings has not already passed. Here, because the case had not yet proceeded to trial and the plaintiffs had adequate opportunity to respond to the motion, the court found retroactive application appropriate.

Concluding that the Bond Amendment applied, the Court proceeded to evaluate the relative harms and the public interest. It emphasized the importance of the Proposed Project in increasing affordable housing stock in Falmouth, which remained below the statutory 10% threshold under Chapter 40B, and recognized that delay could impose significant costs on the developer and hinder progress toward that goal.

At the same time, the Court considered the plaintiffs’ financial circumstances, noting that they were retired individuals living on fixed incomes, and assessed the merits of their claims, observing that they had not offered expert support for their position and instead intended to rely on cross-examination of the developer’s experts.

Balancing these considerations, the Court allowed the motion for a bond, but declined to impose the maximum amount. After accounting for delays attributable to related litigation and the defendant’s own actions, the court ordered the plaintiffs to post a $25,000 bond, finding the amount fair and consistent with the amended statutory framework.

Colturi signals that courts may more readily impose bonds in zoning appeals under G.L. c. 40A, § 17, particularly where delay impacts the development of affordable housing developments.

John F. White III​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍ contributed to this article