Labor Law Solutions, The Podcast- A New NLRB Board Takes Shape [Podcast]

In this inaugural episode of our Labor Law Solutions podcast, shareholders Tom Davis (Nashville) and Tom Stanek (Phoenix), who co-chair the firm’s Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group sit down with co-chair and former NLRB member Brian Hayes (Washington) to discuss recent developments in labor law. The speakers discuss the new NLRB board members and general counsel, recent decisions and related rulemaking petitions, joint-employer standards, and constitutional challenges to the NLRA’s removal restrictions. Whether you’re navigating union organizing campaigns, unfair labor practice charges, or staying ahead of shifting NLRB precedent, this podcast offers practical guidance for management-side labor professionals.