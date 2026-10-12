Labor Law at a Crossroads: Regulatory Expansion and Judicial Scrutiny Reshape Employer Obligations in Israel

Introduction

Israeli labor law continued to evolve significantly throughout 2025, shaped by legislative amendments, extension orders, and increasingly assertive Labor Court jurisprudence. These developments further narrowed managerial discretion in areas traditionally governed by internal policy, including equality, privacy, wage regulation, and complaint handling. At the same time, the ongoing security situation continued to generate tailored employment protections.

For employers operating in Israel — including multinational companies, service recipients, and investors — the legal environment is characterized by heightened procedural expectations. Courts are examining not only outcomes, but also the quality of decision-making processes, documentation, and proportionality. Regulatory enforcement has likewise expanded, particularly in data protection and contractor engagement.

This article reviews the principal labor law developments of 2025 and outlines their implications for employers preparing for 2026.

The Continued Impact of the Security Situation

The security situation remained a defining backdrop in 2025, with labor regulation continuing to respond to prolonged reserve service and its consequences.

An extension order issued at the beginning of the year prolonged key benefits and protections granted to reservists and their spouses during 2024. These include additional paid absence days for spouses, continued accrual of annual vacation, and protection against dismissal for 60 days following reserve service. The extension also reinforced prohibitions on unpaid leave and deterioration of employment conditions. These protections currently remain in force through the end of 2025.

In parallel, the Knesset approved an amendment to the Families of Fallen Soldiers Law, significantly expanding employment protections for relatives of fallen IDF soldiers. Employers are prohibited from dismissing such employees, reducing their position or salary during the three months following the death, and from dismissing or placing them on unpaid leave during the first year thereafter, unless specific authorization is obtained from the Ministry of Defense Employment Committee.

These measures reflect continued legislative intervention in employment relationships during periods of national strain, requiring employers to closely monitor extension orders and statutory amendments.

Equality in Employment: Substantive Standards and Procedural Burdens

Equality and non-discrimination remained central to labor jurisprudence in 2025. Across multiple contexts — gender, disability and age — the Labor Courts emphasized substantive equality, shifting evidentiary burdens and the importance of transparent, documented decision-making.

Gender Equality and Equal Pay

In litigation involving Clalit Health Services, the Labor Court addressed alleged systemic wage gaps between roles predominantly held by women and those predominantly held by men. Although the regional court initially certified the matter as a class action, the claim was dismissed following a detailed examination of the positions’ characteristics, responsibilities, and required skills. The court concluded that the roles did not constitute “work of equal value” under the Equal Pay Law. An appeal is pending before the National Labor Court.

By contrast, in the Investor Relations case, the Labor Court held that a female executive met the prima facie burden under the Equal Pay for Male and Female Employees Law by demonstrating a wage gap relative to a male colleague performing substantially similar work. Once this threshold was met, the burden shifted to the employer, which failed to establish legitimate and proportionate justification. The court ordered payment of wage differentials for the relevant period.

These decisions reinforce a consistent judicial approach: once a prima facie wage gap is shown, employers must justify it with evidence rather than general assertions.

Retirement Age and Gender Discrimination

In the Shaare Zedek Medical Center case, the National Labor Court addressed employer discretion when employees request to continue working beyond statutory retirement age. The court clarified that employers bear the burden of demonstrating that such requests are examined through a documented, substantive process that considers personal, occupational, and organizational factors.

Significantly, the court held that where some employees are permitted to continue working while others are refused, a presumption of discrimination may arise. In this case, the employer failed to provide a legitimate explanation for the differential treatment, leading to a finding of unlawful gender discrimination.

Disability Discrimination and Accommodations

In the Rav Bariach case, the National Labor Court addressed employers’ duties toward employees with disabilities. The employee was dismissed following a medical determination that he could work only part-time, while the employer argued that accommodation would impose an excessive burden.

The court rejected this argument, emphasizing that the test focuses on the actual outcome of the decision rather than intent. Employers must engage in a genuine accommodation process, including examining adjustments to work scope or hours, considering alternative roles, consulting professionals, and involving the employee. Failure to do so may result in significant liability.

Age Discrimination

Age discrimination also featured prominently in 2025. In the Kalner case, the Labor Court examined the dismissal of a long-serving civilian flight instructor following a safety incident. Although the role involved sensitive safety considerations, the court found that age played an improper role in the decision-making process. The termination was procedurally flawed, with evidence indicating that the outcome had been predetermined and that contemporaneous materials contradicted claims of professional decline.

The ruling underscores that age alone cannot justify termination without a proper, evidence-based process.

Privacy and Monitoring in the Workplace

Employee privacy emerged as a central regulatory theme in 2025, driven by legislative reform and judicial interpretation.

Workplace Surveillance

In the Elkaner case, the National Labor Court addressed the use of cameras in the workplace. While installation alone does not constitute a material deterioration of working conditions, the court emphasized that employers must satisfy a proportionality analysis, including identifying a legitimate purpose, assessing the scope of the privacy infringement, and ensuring transparency and appropriate employee notification.

The judgment highlights the need for clear internal policies governing monitoring technologies.

Amendment 13 to the Privacy Protection Law

Amendment No. 13 to the Privacy Protection Law, which entered into force in August 2025, significantly expanded employers’ obligations regarding the collection and processing of personal data. Employers must now provide detailed privacy notices addressing, among other matters, the consequences of refusing to provide data, details of the database controller, and employees’ rights to access and correct information.

For many organizations, compliance requires a comprehensive review of data governance practices, including appointment of a data protection officer where applicable.

Sexual Harassment Prevention and Complaint Handling

Sexual harassment prevention continued to evolve in 2025 through legislative amendment and case law.

Amendment No. 16 to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Law expanded its application to service recipients who receive services through contractors, extending protections to contractor employees.

Judicial decisions further underscored the importance of proactive prevention and proper complaint handling. In the Shoham Local Council case, the court reaffirmed that employer obligations may extend beyond the express wording of the statute where workplace dynamics create influence relationships.

In the Amal U’Maavar case, the court-imposed liability for emotional distress arising from the manner in which a complaint was handled, even though the underlying conduct did not constitute sexual harassment under the law. The ruling emphasized the expectation that employers define behavioral norms in advance, particularly during company events, and manage complaints transparently and consistently.

Wage Components, Commissions and Overtime

In the Castro case, the Labor Court addressed the inclusion of commissions in calculating overtime. The court held that commissions may form part of the base wage for purposes of the Hours of Work and Rest Law, depending on their nature and role within the compensation structure.

The judgment rejected a blanket approach, emphasizing that each case must be examined on its merits. Employers using commission-based remuneration are therefore advised to reassess their wage structures.

Engagement with Contractors and Service Providers

Developments in 2025 expanded obligations for organizations engaging contractors, particularly in regulated sectors such as security, cleaning and catering.

New regulations governing salary components and monitoring mechanisms came into effect on 1 January 2025, requiring updates to existing agreements. In addition, the National Labor Court ruled in the Koach LaOvdim case that service recipients may, in certain circumstances, be deemed employers for specific purposes, including collective dialogue obligations. This has implications for tender processes and engagement with unionized contractor workforces.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The developments of 2025 point to continued tightening of labor regulation in Israel. Employers should prioritize robust procedures, documentation, and compliance mechanisms, particularly in relation to equality, privacy, harassment prevention, and contractor engagement.

As judicial scrutiny increasingly focuses on how decisions are made, rather than intent alone, early planning and procedural discipline will be essential tools for managing legal and operational risk in 2026.