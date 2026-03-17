From Lab to Patent: Elevating Women’s Contributions to Innovation
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Women's History Month is an opportunity not only to celebrate women's contributions to innovation, but also to examine why those contributions remain underrepresented in the patent system. While much attention is rightly focused on encouraging more women to enter STEM careers, the data tells us something more nuanced: even within STEM, women face structural barriers to being recognized as inventors and patent holders.

Women are less likely to be named as inventors or to participate in patent filings than their male counterparts. Historically, this is not new. For much of U.S. history, women were legally barred from owning patents and many inventions by women were published or patented in the names of husbands, employers, or male collaborators. Although those legal barriers have fallen, cultural and institutional practices continue to shape who gets credit for invention.

Several dynamics help explain the modern gap. In many organizations, invention disclosures are informal, relying on self-advocacy or manager nomination, processes that can unintentionally favor senior or more vocal employees, who are disproportionately male. Women are also more likely to work on collaborative or incremental innovations, which may be undervalued or not viewed as truly innovative.

Mentorship and education play a critical role in closing the gap. Studies show that employees who receive guidance on the patent process are far more likely to be named on patents. The encouraging takeaway is that this gap is addressable. Ideas to close the gap:

1. Formalize the invention disclosure processes – create a form document which is widely accessible and easy to complete.

2. Provide targeted patent education – teach employees how to spot patentable ideas, navigate the patent prosecution process, and engage with counsel.

3. Increase mentorship and sponsorship by senior technical leaders – pair women in technical roles with experienced inventors who can guide them through disclosures, and help build long-term patent portfolios.

Elevating women's participation in patenting doesn't just advance equity – it measurably enhances the strength and value of an organization's innovation portfolio.

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