La Vida Loca: First Circuit Vacates Summary Judgment Entered Before Meaningful Discovery
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit vacated summary judgment in favor of singer Ricky Martin in a copyright infringement action, concluding that the district court improperly resolved key factual issues without allowing the plaintiff to obtain discovery. The Court also vacated the district court’s order invalidating the plaintiff’s copyright registration because that ruling depended on the same prematurely decided issues. Luis Adrián Cortés-Ramos v. Enrique Martin-Morales, a/k/a Ricky Martin, Case No. 24-1805 (1st Cir. June 12, 2026) (Thompson, Aframe, JJ.) (Barron, J., dissenting in part).

The dispute stems from Cortés-Ramos’s submission of a song and music video to a contest sponsored by a recording studio and Ricky Martin for inclusion on the 2014 FIFA World Cup official album. After Martin released the song “Vida,” Cortés-Ramos alleged that it infringed his copyrighted work. Martin defended on the ground that Cortés-Ramos had assigned his copyright to the recording studio by agreeing to the contest rules. Cortés-Ramos contended that he never received those rules despite signing documents acknowledging compliance with them.

The district court rejected Cortés-Ramos’s argument that the dispute belonged in arbitration because Martin was not a party to the arbitration agreement between Cortés-Ramos and the recording studio. The court then adopted an expedited summary judgment schedule that foreclosed discovery, concluding that Cortés-Ramos had assigned his rights to the recording studio and, as a result, that his copyright registration was invalid. Cortés-Ramos appealed.

The First Circuit agreed that the district court properly exercised jurisdiction because Martin could not be compelled to arbitrate under an agreement to which he was not a party. The Court cautioned, however, that factual findings in the litigation could have preclusive effect in the parallel arbitration between Cortés-Ramos and the recording studio.

The First Circuit nevertheless vacated the summary judgment ruling, explaining that Cortés-Ramos had repeatedly sought discovery regarding evidence uniquely within the possession of the recording studio and Martin. Although Cortés-Ramos had not formally moved under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 56(d), the Court treated his repeated requests for discovery as functionally seeking Rule 56(d) relief. The Court found it fundamentally unfair to resolve dispositive issues while denying Cortés-Ramos access to evidence necessary to challenge Martin’s assertion that the contest documents assigned ownership of the work.

Because the district court entered summary judgment without permitting discovery on issues central to ownership of the copyright, the First Circuit vacated both the summary judgment order and the ruling invalidating Cortés-Ramos’ copyright registration and remanded for further proceedings.

© 2026 McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

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