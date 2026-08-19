L-1 Visa from Mexico to the U.S.: Complete Guide for 2026

The L-1 intracompany transferee visa lets Mexican professionals working for companies in Mexico transfer to an associated U.S. office. This is often the path for a Mexican founder expanding their business’ operations to the U.S. or a small company opening its first U.S. office and sending a key employee to help build it. The visa also applies to established multinational companies moving current staff between existing offices.

There are two L-1 categories: L-1A for executives and managers, and L-1B for employees with specialized company knowledge. The L-1 has no annual cap and no lottery, and it is a dual intent visa, so you can pursue a green card while holding L-1 status.

What is the L-1 Visa for Mexico to U.S. Transfers?

The L-1 visa allows a Mexican company with a U.S. affiliate, or a company planning to open a U.S. office, to transfer an employee into a managerial, executive, or specialized knowledge role. Unlike the H-1B, the main work visa many employees rely on, which caps how many are issued each year and awards them by lottery, the L-1 has neither limit. You can file whenever you’re ready, and approval turns on meeting the requirements, not on luck or timing.

For founders and small companies, the L-1 is often the first practical way to get a key person on the ground in the U.S., whether that’s the founder personally opening the new office, or an employee whose knowledge of the company’s product or systems is essential to getting the U.S. side running. Larger companies use it too, transferring managers, executives, or specialized employees to run or support U.S. operations.

Because the L-1 allows dual intent, you can pursue a green card while holding L-1 status. Unlike most other visa categories, you do not need to keep a residence in Mexico or prove you plan to return after your assignment ends.

L-1A vs L-1B: Understanding the Visa Classifications

The L-1 visa category is divided into two distinct classifications based on the employee’s role within the organization:

L-1A: Executives and Managers

L-1A applies to employees who direct an organization or a major part of it. They set goals and policies, make significant decisions, and receive little day-to-day supervision.

For a founder or small company, this is often the founder themselves, or a co-founder, taking on the role of directing the new U.S. office. It also covers more traditional roles: a general manager running day-to-day operations, or a senior executive setting strategy for a larger company’s U.S. presence. Initial L-1A approval can begin with a status of three years or one year for a brand-new U.S. office, and extensions can bring the total stay to a maximum of seven years.

L-1B: Specialized Knowledge Employees

L-1B applies to employees with advanced or specialized knowledge of a company’s products, services, research, systems, or processes. This knowledge must be uncommon in the industry and important to the U.S. operation. What counts as specialized depends on the facts of each case.

For an early-stage company, a specialized knowledge employee may be the one engineer or technical lead who built the product and understands it better than anyone else on the team. It also applies at larger companies: engineers with expertise in a proprietary process, developers familiar with internal systems, or technical experts on a company-specific product. Initial L-1B approval runs up to three years, with a maximum stay of five years.

Key Differences Between L-1A and L-1B

Feature L-1A (Manager/Executive) L-1B (Specialized Knowledge) Role Requirements Directs organization or major function Possesses specialized company knowledge Supervision Supervises professional staff or manages essential functions No supervisory requirement Initial Period 3 years (1 year for new offices) 3 years (1 year for new offices) Extension Increments 2-year extensions 2-year extensions Maximum Stay 7 years total 5 years total Green Card Path Eligible for EB-1C without labor certification Requires PERM labor certification for EB-2 PERM / Employment-Based Third Preference (EB-3)

* Note on new offices: the one-year initial approval for a brand-new U.S. office applies to both classifications. In practice, new-office petitions are usually filed as L-1A, because USCIS expects the person launching a U.S. office to be in a managerial or executive role, but the one-year rule itself is the same for L-1B.

Eligibility Requirements for Mexican Citizens

Qualifying for an L-1 visa requires meeting criteria for both the employer and the employee.

Company Requirements

A qualifying company relationship takes one of two forms.

New office: A Mexican company without a U.S. presence can open a branch, affiliate, or subsidiary company and transfer an employee to run it. The U.S. entity does not need to exist before you start, it is often incorporated and registered as part of preparing the petition, not beforehand. This is the most common path for founders and small companies establishing a first U.S. foothold. It requires secured U.S. office space, the financial ability to start operations and pay the employee, and a first-year business plan. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) grants new-office petitions an initial approval of one year. After that, the company must show the U.S. office has grown enough to support the role. If the growth requirements are met, USCIS extends the status in increments of up to two years, up to the seven-year maximum for L-1A, or five years for L-1B. If the office hasn’t developed enough to support the role, the extension can be denied, so the first year is effectively a build-out period with a hard deadline.

Established relationship: The U.S. and Mexican entities already operate as parent and subsidiary, headquarters and branch, sister companies, or affiliates under common ownership or control. Both companies need to be actually operating. A shell entity set up only to support the transfer won’t qualify.

Employee Requirements

Prior employment: You must have worked for the Mexican company for at least one continuous year within the three years before your transfer. This year of employment must fall outside the United States. Time spent in the U.S. under a different status doesn’t count.

Example: Two years at a company’s Mexico City office would typically satisfy this requirement, assuming you meet the other criteria.

Qualifying role abroad: Your position in Mexico must have been managerial, executive, or specialized knowledge, matching the category you’re seeking.

U.S. position: Your U.S. role must match the same category. L-1A roles involve directing operations, supervising professional staff, or managing an essential function. L-1B roles require applying your specialized knowledge to the company’s U.S. operations.

Evidence Requirements

L-1 petitions rely on documentation showing both the employer and employee meet these criteria. For an early-stage company, this often means fewer formal records than a large corporation would have, but you’ll still need to show the same core things: proof the company relationship is real, a clear description of your role abroad and in the U.S., and evidence of at least one year of qualifying foreign employment.

Petitions also include corporate records establishing the relationship between the companies, plus financial or operational records showing both are active. L-1B cases add proof of specialized knowledge, such as training records, project history, or certifications.

Documents in Spanish need certified English translations for filings such as employment letters, organizational charts, and corporate records.

Case Study: L-1 Visa Approvals

L-1A Visa Approval for a Landscaping Company Executive

A Mexican landscaping company needed to renew the L-1A visa of its CEO and founder so he could keep leading its expansion into the United States. He founded the company and grew it into a full-service operation with three divisions: design, execution, and maintenance. Along the way, he created its board of directors, led a recapitalization that brought in investors and government-backed financing, and set up the company’s U.S. entity himself. As founder and CEO, he set company strategy and reported directly to the board. USCIS approved the renewal for two more years, so he can keep growing the company in the U.S.

L-1B Approval for an Aircraft Engineer

Colombo & Hurd secured L-1B approval for a quality engineer transferring from his home country parent company to its U.S. subsidiary. The case required demonstrating that his expertise in aircraft component development, production, and maintenance met the L-1B standard for specialized knowledge.

The approval rested on two points: his deep knowledge of internal processes and policies shared across the parent and subsidiary, and the highly specific nature of the company’s aircraft component products and services. His transfer supported the company’s U.S. expansion, not a routine staffing move. Read the full case study on the L-1 visa approval for an aircraft engineer.

L-1B Approval for Medical Supplies Company Employee

A specialized employee at a medical supplies import-export business needed to bring his technical knowledge from the parent company to a new role at its U.S. subsidiary. Colombo & Hurd built the case around the specific systems and internal processes he’d mastered abroad, highlight it as knowledge that wasn’t easily replaced and that the U.S. operation depended on to grow.

The petition was approved for an initial stay of two years, giving the employee time to establish the role and support the company’s expansion into the U.S. market. Read the full case study on the L-1B visa approval for a specialized medical supplies employee.

L-1A Approval for Healthcare Company Director of Operations

A healthcare company wanted to bring a senior executive to the United States to lead its U.S. entity across strategy, compliance, and finance. In this role, he directs company-wide strategy and supervises other managers, including operations managers, service managers, and administrative staff. His authority also covers compliance, risk management, and finances, which call for executive-level judgment in healthcare. USCIS approved the petition, and the company moved ahead with strengthening its U.S. leadership.

Why the L-1 Works Well for Mexican Professionals

Dual Intent

The L-1 allows dual intent, so you can pursue permanent residency without demonstrating ties to Mexico or an intent to return.

Work Authorization for Your Spouse

An L-2 spouse receives automatic work authorization on entry to the U.S. without applying for a separate Employment Authorization Document. They can work for any employer or start a business.

Premium Processing

Premium processing guarantees a USCIS decision within 15 business days for an added fee, which helps when your timeline is tight, for example, if you need to be on the ground to open your U.S. office by a specific date.

A Path to Permanent Residence

L-1A holders are strong candidates for the EB-1C green card, since it mirrors L-1A requirements and doesn’t require labor certification. L-1B holders typically pursue an EB-2 PERM or EB-3 green card through employer sponsorship, though some may qualify for an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) instead. The right path depends on your role, your industry, and your long-term goals. Learn more about moving from an L-1 visa to an employment-based green card.

How the L-1 Compares to the H-1B and E-2

Two other visas tend to come up when Mexican professionals plan a move to the U.S. The H-1B is one of them, but it’s capped and given out by lottery, and only about a quarter of applicants get picked, so it’s hard to plan around it. The L-1 has no cap or lottery, which is part of why founders on a set timeline lean toward it. For a founder, the E-2 treaty investor visa is usually the more common comparison. Mexico has been an E-2 treaty country since 1994, so Mexican citizens can apply for it. The L-1 works by transferring you out of an existing company, so it asks for a Mexican company, a qualifying tie to the U.S. entity, and a year of prior employment. The E-2 is built around an investment. You put a substantial amount of money into a U.S. business you’ll run, and there’s no need for a related company or prior employment.

The choice usually comes down to, the structure of your business, the personal capital that may be available, how long you want to stay and whether a green card is part of the plan. An L-1 runs out after five to seven years, while an E-2 keeps renewing as long as the business stays open. The L-1 offers a more direct route to permanent residence, since the L-1A closely mirrors the EB-1C green card category, though both visas ultimately require a separate immigrant petition. Founders who want permanent residence in the near future , intend to maintain operations in Mexico, or who already have a Mexican company and an executive or managerial role that supports the transfer, tend to pick the L-1. Those who’d rather invest into a new business and keep renewing look at the E-2.

Visa Validity vs. Status: What’s the Difference?

Your L-1 visa stamp and your L-1 status are not the same thing. Mexican citizens typically receive a visa stamp valid for up to 48 months, which lets you travel to the U.S. and request entry. The stamp does not set how long you can stay and work.

Your authorized stay is set by your approved I-129 petition, you’ll receive an I-797 approval notice showing the exact dates. When you enter the U.S., Customs and Border Protection issues an I-94 record for that same period, and the I-94 is the document that formally controls how long you’re allowed to stay and work. If you’re opening a new office, your initial approval runs for one year. After that, you’ll need to show the office has grown enough to support your role before extending. For an existing office relationship, initial approval is typically granted for three years. From there, L-1A status can extend to a maximum of seven years total, and L-1B status can extend to five years total, both in two-year increments. These maximums apply to every L-1 holder, regardless of nationality.

After reaching the maximum, you must spend at least one year outside the U.S. before qualifying for another L or H status. Time spent abroad during your assignment can sometimes count toward extending your maximum stay.

The L-1 Application Process

Step 1: Preparation and Case Building.

Before filing, most companies retain immigration counsel and assemble the supporting evidence, corporate records establishing the qualifying relationship, your employment history, a detailed description of the U.S. role, and (for new offices) a business plan. This stage often takes several weeks and largely determines the strength of the petition.

Step 2: USCIS Petition Filing

Your U.S. company (or, if you’re a founder, your own new U.S. entity) is the petitioner and files Form I-129 files Form I-129 with the L supplement, along with evidence proving the qualifying relationship, your employment history, and the U.S. role. Standard processing often takes one to six months. Premium processing guarantees a decision within 15 business days for an additional government filing fee.

Larger companies that regularly transfer employees may qualify for a Blanket L petition, which allows employees to apply directly at the consulate without individual USCIS filings each time.

Step 3: Consular Visa Application

After USCIS approves the petition, you complete the DS-160 online visa application, pay the visa and reciprocity fees, and schedule your interview at a U.S. consulate in Mexico. As a general rule, applicants interview in their country of nationality or residence, so Mexican citizens residing in Mexico schedule at one of the U.S. consular posts within the country. Among those, applicants often choose between Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, or Tijuana based on appointment wait times and travel convenience.

Step 4: Document Preparation and Interview

Bring your passport, DS-160 confirmation, fee receipts, appointment confirmation, I-797 approval notice, employer support letter, employment verification, resume, and educational credentials. Bring certified English translations for any Spanish-language documents. The consular officer will ask about the company’s operations, your role abroad, and your proposed U.S. position. Interviews are available in Spanish or English.

Step 5: Visa Issuance and U.S. Entry

If approved, your visa may carry validity of up to 48 months. At the port of entry, present your passport, visa, and I-797 approval notice. The Customs and Border Protection officer issues an I-94 record matching your petition approval period, and you can begin working immediately.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Filing a New Office Petition Without a Business Plan

This is the most common issue we see for founders and small companies. A new U.S. office needs a detailed business plan showing the company’s ability to support the role, including financial projections, office space, and staffing. Petitions without this documentation face higher denial rates.

Not Including Sufficient Documentation of the Qualifying Relationship

USCIS often denies petitions when ownership or control isn’t clearly documented through corporate records, stock certificates, or organizational charts.

Mischaracterizing Specialized Knowledge

L-1B petitions fail when they don’t distinguish an employee’s knowledge from general industry skill. The knowledge must be specific to the company, not simply advanced.

Failing to Establish Managerial or Executive Capacity

This is a common problem in L-1A cases. You must show the job is truly managerial or executive, both abroad and in the U.S. USCIS cares more about your real duties than your title. A “manager” with no staff to supervise and no key function to run may count as a regular employee. A title alone is not enough. This is harder for founders and small companies. A small U.S. office may lack the staff to support a real management role. So your petition must spell out your duties clearly, on both the foreign and U.S. sides.

Having Gaps in Prior Employment

Time in the U.S. under another status, extended leave, or breaks in service can disqualify you from the one-year employment requirement. Review your employment timeline carefully before filing.

Using Vague Job Descriptions

A vague description of the foreign or U.S. role often leads to a Request for Evidence or a denial. USCIS needs specific duties that clearly show a managerial, executive, or specialized knowledge role.

Family Members: L-2 Dependent Status

Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 qualify for L-2 status and apply through their own DS-160 forms. Common-law partnerships don’t qualify, only legal marriage. A child who turns 21 in L-2 status may need to change to another category.

L-2 spouses receive automatic work authorization without a separate Employment Authorization Document. After entry, your spouse can work for any employer, start a business, or change jobs while maintaining L-2 status. They’ll need a Social Security number, and their I-94 record serves as proof of work eligibility.

L-2 children can attend U.S. schools without a separate student visa. L-2 status matches the validity of the principal L-1 visa, typically up to 48 months for Mexican families.

Special Considerations for Mexican Applicants

Reciprocity Fee

Mexican citizens pay a visa application fee plus a reciprocity fee, both set by the U.S. Department of State. The longer 48-month visa validity means you’ll renew the stamp less often than applicants from some other countries.

Choosing a Consulate

Mexico has several consulates that process L-1 visas. Consider appointment wait times, how familiar the consulate is with business immigration cases (Mexico City and Monterrey handle high volumes), and which location is most convenient for you.

Language and Context

Interviews are available in Spanish or English. If your company isn’t well known outside of Mexico, be ready to briefly explain its operations and how your role supports the U.S. business.

What You Won’t Need

The L-1 process doesn’t require a police certificate, a medical exam, or proof you intend to return to Mexico, consistent with the visa’s dual intent. You still must answer all DS-160 criminal history questions truthfully.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I switch employers on an L-1 visa?

No. The L-1 is tied to your specific employer and its qualifying relationship with your Mexican company. If you leave your employer, your L-1 status ends. A new employer would need its own qualifying foreign affiliate, or you’d need a different visa category.

Can I change from L-1B to L-1A?

Yes. If you’re promoted into a managerial or executive role, your employer should file an amended petition to reclassify you as L-1A. The reclassification extends your maximum stay from five to seven years and opens EB-1C eligibility.

What if my passport expires during my L-1 validity?

Renew it before it expires. Your admission period can’t extend beyond your passport’s expiration date, even if your petition and visa remain valid longer. After renewing, request a new I-94 reflecting your full petition validity.

Can I travel while my extension is pending?

Talk to an immigration attorney first. If your current L-1 status and visa are still valid, re-entry is usually possible, but travel during a pending extension carries some risk and depends on your situation.

How does the L-1 compare to the H-1B?

The H-1B requires a bachelor’s degree and a lottery with roughly a 25% selection rate. The L-1 has no lottery or cap but requires one year of prior employment with the foreign entity, plus dual intent and dependent work authorization.

Moving Forward with Your L-1 Transfer

The L-1 visa gives Mexican professionals and companies a clear path to build or grow their U.S. presence, without the caps or lotteries other work visas carry. Start gathering employment and corporate records early. If your timeline is tight, premium processing can speed up the USCIS decision.

Whether you’re opening a U.S. office for the first time, transferring to an already established one, or planning your path to a green card, the right strategy depends on your company’s structure and your role.