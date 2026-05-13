Kyle Diamantas to Serve as Acting FDA Commissioner as Dr. Marty Makary Resigns
Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Reposted from Keller and Heckman’s Blog, The Daily Intake

  • FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary is widely reported to have resigned yesterday, with President Trump thanking Dr. Makary and stating that Kyle Diamantas, the FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food, will serve as the acting FDA Commissioner in a Truth Social post yesterday afternoon. There has, however, not yet been a more official announcement of the change.
  • Dr. Makary’s tenure as FDA’s 27th Commissioner lasted a little over a year (he was confirmed March 25, 2025), but has been fraught with controversy, including the mass layoffs at the Agency last year. Reports surfaced last week that President Trump was not pleased with Dr. Makary’s performance and was considering his removal. However, the circumstances of his departure are not yet entirely clear. An NBC report, citing an anonymous source close to Health and Human Services (HHS) leadership, indicated that Dr. Makary chose to resign because he personally opposed FDA’s authorization of a fruit-flavored vape, a move that was pushed by industry and President Trump after FDA scientists concluded the age-gated devices met the appropriate for the protection of the public health (APPH) standard for new tobacco products. In contrast, a Politico report, citing a White House source, indicated that HHS Secretary Kennedy “made the call,” but that President Trump signed off.
  • Reuters report last week indicated that former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and former Acting Commissioner and Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir are among the nominees President Trump is considering for the role of FDA Commissioner.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Colombia Proposes New “Ultra‑Processed” Front‑of‑Pack Warning Label
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
USDA Announces Organizational Changes that Move Personnel Outside of DC Region
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
California AG Issues Warning Letter to Baby Food Manufacturers re Heavy Metal Testing Disclosures
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Authorizes Glas Flavored ENDS Products, Opening an Age-Gating Pathway for Flavors
by: Azim Chowdhury , Neelam Gill
CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – FOOD ADDITIVES: Main Outcome of the 56th session of the Codex Alimentarius Committee on Food Additives (CCFA), CCFA56
by: Christophe Leprêtre
FDA Infant Formula Testing Confirms Safety of U.S. Supply
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Sustainable Seafood Claims Targeted
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Dietary Supplement Companies, Natural Medicine Group Sue FDA Over Health Claims
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
New York Assembly Passes GRAS Bill
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Ninth Circuit Reinforces “Reasonable Consumer” Standard in Water Filter Advertising Case
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Michigan Argues for Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit Challenging Cage-Free Egg Law
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
2nd Circuit Finds Animal Groups Lack Standing to Challenge Swine Rule
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Green Claims Games: A Challenge to California's SB 343 [Podcast]
by: Sheila A. Millar

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 