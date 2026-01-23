KSM Launches Investment Banking Practice
Friday, January 23, 2026
Indianapolis-based IPA 100 firm KSM (Katz, Sapper & Miller) (FY24 net revenue of $166.04 million) has announced the launch of its investment banking service line with the addition of Charter Capital Partners’ investment banking team.

The addition expands KSM’s capabilities to include a full suite of M&A advisory and succession planning services, strengthening the firm’s ability to support clients at critical points in their business lifecycle.

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., Charter Capital Partners’ investment banking team is a middle-market M&A advisor with experience spanning the full transaction lifecycle, from sourcing through execution. With the addition of the Charter team, KSM has established an investment banking platform comparable to those offered by top CPA firms nationwide.

As part of the move, Mike Brown and Mark Streekstra have joined KSM as partners and managing directors and will lead the 13-member investment banking team, which will operate under the name KSM Corporate Finance. Eligible Charter employees will become employee-owners through participation in KSM’s employee stock ownership plan.

The team will continue operating from its Grand Rapids office. KSM said it plans to expand its presence in West Michigan over time, with the goal of establishing a full-service regional office in Grand Rapids.

“We are thrilled to have Charter Capital Partners join forces with KSM,” said Tim Cook, CEO and president of KSM. “As our clients face increasingly complex decisions, they expect advisors who can see the full picture. Expanding into investment banking strengthens our ability to serve as a long-term strategic partner.”

