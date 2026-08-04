Knowledge, Empathy + Confidence: A Three-Ingredient Recipe for Client Service Success

When supervisors give their teams the right framework, serving lawyers becomes clearer, more confident, and drives better business outcomes.

Law firm marketing and business development (“MBD”) professionals face an uphill client service battle: their clients are lawyers.

Accurate or not, most lawyers believe they provide excellent service to their clients. That in turn is the standard by which they judge client service delivered by in-house MBD professionals.

Law firms don’t typically train on client service, let alone how to deliver excellent client service to lawyers. While many talented MBD professionals figure out what works for them, too many others find client service success to be subjective, fickle, and impossible to reach.

In the absence of clear standards regarding what internal client service should look like, many supervisors offer guidance by feel. They share insights about lawyers or practice groups, words of wisdom from past interactions, and anecdotes about what worked for them. “Try that,” they say.

Yet a simple framework can improve client service delivery and accelerate outcomes for law firm MBD professionals. It’s a recipe for client service success. The ingredients are simple: Knowledge, Empathy + Confidence.

Ingredient 1: Knowledge

Lawyers are conditioned to seek out authority. They consistently point to existing law, precedent, and expert opinion across practices and industries. Even when innovating, lawyers build on tested foundations. They want to work with experts.

To present as an expert, an MBD professional must show knowledge that a lawyer doesn’t have. This doesn’t mean your direct report should try to tell lawyers something. We all know how often that doesn’t work, especially when lawyers already have an answer in mind (see ingredient 2, empathy).

Supervisor Skill: Encourage direct reports to highlight what they know by asking lawyers the questions they have not thought of themselves. This can be an MBD professional’s greatest superpower.

There’s often a tell when an MBD professional asks a lawyer a question that provokes new thinking. There is a sudden pause, followed by the word, “Actually . . . .” It doesn’t matter what comes next. The pause is the admission. There is something worth looking at differently.

As a supervisor, ask a question yourself to help your report tackle a challenge or opportunity:

“What question(s) could you ask to make a lawyer pause and consider things differently?” Then brainstorm together to identify the questions that will demonstrate expertise and move a conversation forward.

Ingredient 2: Empathy

Lawyers are stressed. In addition to massive workloads, high stakes, and ever-changing expectations, they are also merely human. Like anyone else, they have bad days, troubled relationships, sick children, financial pressures, and so on.

When MBD professionals remember this, we create space for compassion. This space is so important, because like lawyers, we are also stressed, often playing defense and reprioritizing every activity, every day.

Now, add two nuances that affect interpersonal dynamics:

Lawyers are problem solvers; it’s what attracts them to practice. Lawyers move fast. They want to address an issue, identify a path forward, and move on.

It should be no surprise, then, that when lawyers ask for MBD help, they frequently believe they’ve already solved a problem. Very often, they contact MBD professionals for implementation, not consultation.

Here’s why it matters: It’s our job to ask questions, consider possibilities, expose potential weaknesses, identify desired outcomes, and propose stronger ways to achieve those outcomes.

Yet lawyers see this review as a burden rather than a service. Once a sense of burden arises, conversations that are meant collaboratively can slide into conflict.

Supervisor Skill: Alert MBD professionals to this oppositional dynamic between stressed, fast-moving problem-solvers (lawyers) and thoughtful, critical thinking reviewers (MBD professionals). Ask teammates to lead with empathy. For example:

Did they ask a lawyer for time to discuss in more detail, or did they launch into a list of issues and push another approach?

Were they concise? Or did they write a long email that a lawyer either didn’t read or doesn’t have time to respond to?

Did they engage first as an ally identifying pitfalls and seeking solutions? Have they said, “I like where you’re going with this. I understand why that approach is appealing. I think we can do more, though. Could we take a little time to brainstorm?”

Empathy helps sidestep conflict before it starts. A supervisor might encourage an MBD professional as follows:

Remember the human—and human challenges—behind the request. Recognize the potential oppositional dynamic before engaging. Engage as an ally. Signal that you want to help.

In this way, supervisors identify and reframe the dynamic a MBD professional may feel. They arm direct reports with awareness, information, and specific suggestions to practice with a lawyer. Rather than resort to “Try this, it worked for me,” supervisors offer a framework to understand and a skill set to address a challenging situation.

Ingredient 3: Confidence

It’s nearly impossible to inspire confidence when we don’t project confidence ourselves. To lead lawyers, we must give them reasons to feel optimistic. Confidence starts with the language of service.

Science supports this: “Habits often follow a three-part cycle: cue, routine, and reward. Words can serve as the cue that kicks off the cycle.” By changing the words we use, we change how we feel—and the reward we anticipate—and in turn make it easier to lead lawyers to stronger outcomes.

Supervisor Skill: An easy way to help MBD professionals lead with confidence involves a simple exercise, “Say This, Not That.”

Consider a common email opener: “Sorry for the delay.”

It shows up frequently and suggests that the sender has already disappointed the recipient.

Instead, try “Thanks for your patience.” It’s a subtle yet assertive shift that signals—and inspires—confidence. It does not apologize unnecessarily, and it recognizes that a lawyer’s time is valuable.

Below are common phrases heard daily in law firm MBD departments, followed by more confident formulations:

“Sorry to bother you, but . . . ” “Can we take a moment to clarify something?” “Hopefully this works.” “This should work. Let’s watch initial responses and adjust as needed.” “What do you think we should do?” “I recommend ____. Here’s why. [Share reasons.] Can we discuss the pros and cons?” “I don’t know.” “I’m not sure, but I’ll find out. Can I get back to you on Thursday?” “Talk to [______]—that’s their job.” “Michael handles that for our team. Let me copy him in and put you in his good hands.”

“Say This, Not That” demonstrates the language of service. It alerts MBD professionals to habits that may undermine their credibility and obstruct both their confidence and a lawyer’s. Taken together, knowledge, empathy, and confidence create a powerful framework to inform how MBD professionals and lawyers experience working together. As a supervisor, align concrete skills like those here within a framework of client service to help your direct reports succeed with lawyers.