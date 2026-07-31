Knowing When The Clock Starts- Application of the Three-Day Mailing Rule in the Context of Licensing Board Appeals, The North Carolina Supreme Court has Spoken

If you hold a professional license in North Carolina and receive an adverse decision from a licensing board, you now have clarity from the North Carolina Supreme Court as to precisely how long you have to initiate or risk losing the right to bring your contested case.

In a decision authored by Justice Dietz that was filed on May 22, 2026, in a case captioned Bradley Home, Caring for Wake Community and the Carolinas Inc. d/b/a Bradley Home and d/b/a Bradley Home Extension-Kimberly House v. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Health Service Regulation, Mental Health Licensure & Certification Section, the North Carolina Supreme Court held that the three-day mailing extension found in Rule 6(e) of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure does not apply to the statutory deadline for commencing a contested case before the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”). The ruling carries significant implications for every North Carolina licensed professional and for anyone advising them.

What Happened in Bradley Home

The case arose from a straightforward set of facts with high-stakes consequences. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services revoked licenses held by Bradley Home to operate two mental-health facilities and mailed its revocation notice by certified mail on August 3, 2021. The notice expressly advised Bradley Home of the 60-day deadline to file a contested case petition under North Carolina’s Administrative Procedure Act (“APA”).

Bradley Home filed its petition 63 days later, three days past the statutory deadline. Bradley Home’s position: Rule 6(e) of the Rules of Civil Procedure, which adds three days to certain time periods when service is made by mail, extended its 60-day filing window. The Supreme Court rejected that argument and concluded that the petition was untimely, requiring dismissal.

Understanding the Three-Day Mailing Extension

Rule 6(e) of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure has long been a familiar tool for litigators. It provides that when a party receives service of a document by mail, three additional days are added to the prescribed response period to account for transit time in the postal system. In ordinary civil litigation, the rule is routinely applied to motions, responses, and other filings that follow service by mail.

As the Bradley Home case illustrates, some licensed professionals and their counsel had reasoned that the same logic applied to the 60-day period within which an aggrieved party must commence a contested case after receiving notice of an adverse agency decision. Under this reading, when a licensing board mailed its final decision, the recipient would have 63 days — not 60 — to file a petition with the OAH. The Supreme Court’s opinion in Bradley Home definitively forecloses that interpretation.

The Court’s Reasoning

The Supreme Court’s analysis rested on a fundamental distinction between pre-litigation deadlines and procedural rules governing existing litigation proceedings. The Court explained that the statutory deadline for commencing a contested case governs the initiation of a new proceeding, rather than Rule 6(e), which applies in the context of filings made within the course of ongoing litigation. Because no contested case exists until a petition is actually filed, the procedural rules that govern litigation — including Rule 6(e) — simply do not apply before the proceeding begins. Put simply, Rule 6(e) cannot apply to the pleading that begins a case, and in the context of a contested case, that means Rule 6(e) cannot apply to a petition filed to begin a contested case.

The Court drew an analogy to statutes of limitations, which operate outside of litigation and are not subject to the Rules of Civil Procedure. Just as a statute of limitations runs independently of procedural court rules, the 60-day filing deadline under the APA runs from the date notice is given, with no extension for mailing.

The Court also emphasized that Rule 6(e) applies only to the service of legal papers within an existing judicial or quasi-judicial proceeding. An agency’s final decision, issued before any contested case has been initiated, is not “service” within the meaning of the rule. Rather, the Court characterized such notice as a pre-suit communication that may trigger legal rights but does not constitute service of process or service of litigation documents.

Finally, the Court noted that while the legislature has expressly incorporated certain procedural rules into administrative proceedings, it did not authorize the application of Rule 6(e) to the statutory period for commencing a contested case. The absence of such authorization was, in the Court’s view, dispositive.

What This Means for Licensed Professionals

The practical impact of Bradley Home is significant and immediate. North Carolina requires more than 180 occupations and professions to hold some type of license or permit. Professionals across a wide range of fields — from physicians, nurses, and pharmacists to contractors, engineers, and architects to CPAs, real estate agents, insurance agents, and scores of other professionals — are subject to the jurisdiction of occupational licensing boards that can investigate complaints, bring disciplinary charges, and issue adverse decisions that threaten a licensee’s career.

When a licensing board issues an unfavorable final decision, the affected professional’s right to challenge that decision through a contested case hearing before the OAH is governed by an absolute, non-negotiable 60-day deadline. After Bradley Home, there is no viable argument under North Carolina law in support of additional cushion beyond sixty days regardless of how the board’s decision is delivered.

For professionals who receive adverse decisions by mail, this means the clock begins running from the date the notice is mailed or otherwise “given” under the applicable statute, not from the date it arrives in the recipient’s mailbox. The potential for lost days during mail delivery makes timely action all the more critical and taking a conservative approach to calculating your file by date, a must, to preserve your rights.

Practical Steps Going Forward

In light of this ruling, licensed professionals who receive an adverse decision from a North Carolina licensing board — or who anticipate that one may be forthcoming — should take several immediate steps.

First, do not delay in reading and responding to correspondence from a licensing board. Any notice of a final decision should be treated as time-sensitive from the moment it is received. Second, identify the date the notice was mailed or given, not the date it was received, and calculate the 60-day filing deadline from that date. Third, consult with experienced counsel well before the deadline expires. Ward and Smith’s Professional Licensing attorneys routinely handle occupational licensing matters at every stage, including applications, investigations, disciplinary actions, contested case proceedings, and reinstatements, and can help ensure that critical deadlines are properly identified and met.

Fourth, if there is any doubt about whether to contest an adverse decision, err on the side of filing the petition promptly. The consequences of missing the 60-day deadline are severe: under Bradley Home, dismissal of a late-filed petition is mandatory, leaving the licensee with no avenue to challenge the board’s decision before the OAH.

Open Questions

While Bradley Home resolves the question of whether Rule 6(e) extends the 60-day contested case deadline — it does not — several related questions may continue to generate debate. The opinion does not address, for example, whether other equitable doctrines, such as equitable tolling, might apply in extraordinary circumstances where a licensee can demonstrate excusable neglect or where the agency’s method of providing notice was deficient. Nor does the opinion squarely address how the deadline operates when the date of mailing and the date of actual receipt diverge substantially, as when mail is delayed, misdelivered, or returned.

Additionally, the decision is likely to prompt renewed attention to the manner in which licensing boards provide notice of their decisions and whether boards should be encouraged or required to use methods of delivery — such as electronic service or hand delivery — that eliminate ambiguity about when notice is “given.”

Licensed professionals and those who advise them should continue to monitor developments in this area closely.