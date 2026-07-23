KLR Expands Regional Presence Through Merger with Pavento Ratcliffe Renzi & Co.

Providence, R.I.-based IPA 100 firm Kahn Litwin Renza & Co. (KLR; FY24 net revenue of $75 million) merged with Franklin, Mass.-based Pavento Ratcliffe Renzi & Co., expanding its presence in Massachusetts.

“This merger represents an exciting opportunity to continue building upon the strong relationships and trusted service both firms are known for,” said KLR CEO Paul Oliveira. “Together, we are expanding our capabilities, strengthening our regional presence and creating even greater opportunities for our clients and team members.”

“Joining KLR presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients,” said John Ratcliffe, MP of Pavento Ratcliffe Renzi & Co. “Our shared values and focus on client success make this partnership a natural fit. Together, we will offer a wider array of services while maintaining the close, personalized attention that our clients have come to rely on.”

The merger is KLR’s latest expansion. The firm also merged with Restaurant Accounting Solutions earlier this year, adding to its client accounting services capabilities and restaurant industry specialization.