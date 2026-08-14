Keyword Bidding Alone Doesn’t Constitute Trademark Infringement

Addressing trademark infringement arising from online advertising, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit held that purchasing a competitor’s trademark as a keyword (keyword bidding), without displaying or otherwise referencing the mark in the resulting advertisement, does not constitute trademark infringement because the behind-the-scenes use is not likely to confuse consumers. The Court nevertheless upheld the jury’s infringement finding based on the defendant’s visible use of the protected mark in advertising copy, product descriptions, and customer communications. Deltona Transformer Corporation v. The NOCO Company, Case No. 24-13590 (11th Cir. Aug. 4, 2026) (Lagoda, Kidd, Newsom, JJ.)

Deltona Transformer Corporation manufactures vehicle battery chargers that charge a battery to capacity and then maintain the charge without overcharging it. Deltona owns federally registered trademarks for BATTERY TENDER and DELTRAN BATTERY TENDER. One of Deltona’s founders coined the term “battery tender,” drawing on the maritime use of “tender” for a vessel that services or supplies another vessel.

The NOCO Company makes similar battery chargers. Beginning in 2014, NOCO promoted its products using “battery tender” in several ways, including bidding on the term as a search keyword, placing the term in advertisements and product descriptions, and referring to its products as battery tenders in communications with customers and marketing firms. Deltona sued for federal and state trademark infringement and unfair competition. A jury found for Deltona and awarded damages, and the district court later ordered disgorgement of NOCO’s profits and entered a permanent injunction. NOCO appealed.

NOCO first argued that Deltona’s marks were generic and therefore unprotectable. The Eleventh Circuit disagreed. Federal registration provided prima facie evidence of validity, and the Court concluded that “battery tender” was at least descriptive (and potentially suggestive) because “tend” metaphorically rather than literally describes what the charger does. The Court further concluded that a reasonable jury could find secondary meaning based on Deltona’s decades of use, advertising, promotion, and industry recognition.

The Eleventh Circuit also rejected NOCO’s argument that “battery tender” had subsequently become generic. Although NOCO introduced survey evidence indicating that many respondents understood the term as identifying a type of product rather than a brand, the survey was not conclusive, and the jury was entitled to weigh it against the remaining evidence supporting trademark significance.

Turning to infringement, the Eleventh Circuit addressed for the first time whether purchasing another party’s trademark as an online advertising keyword can itself constitute infringement. The Court concluded that it cannot in circumstances such as those presented here. Keyword bidding occurs “behind the scenes,” meaning consumers do not see the purchased keyword and instead see the resulting advertisement. Accordingly, likelihood of confusion depends on what the consumer sees in the advertisement, not on the invisible mechanism that caused the advertisement to appear.

The result was different where NOCO visibly used Deltona’s marks. NOCO used “battery tender” and similar language in the text of advertisements, including advertisements describing NOCO products as battery tenders. The Eleventh Circuit found sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude that these uses were likely to mislead consumers into believing that NOCO sold Deltona’s branded products. The fact that the advertisements were labeled as sponsored did not eliminate the potential confusion created by their content.

After determining that there was sufficient evidence to support the jury’s finding that NOCO infringed Deltona’s marks, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed that NOCO’s liability under the Lanham Act gave rise to a Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA) violation. The Court found that Deltona’s asserted injury to reputation and goodwill was consequential rather than actual damage under FDUTPA, and Deltona did not allege that consumer confusion directly caused lost sales, so Deltona was only entitled to injunctive relief for that claim.

The Eleventh Circuit reversed the false advertisement judgment, finding that Deltona failed to adequately plead false advertising and that NOCO did not consent to trying that unpleaded theory. The Court stressed that Lanham Act Section 43(a) provides two distinct bases of liability: false designation of origin under Section 43(a)(1)(A) and false advertising under Section 43(a)(1)(B). The Court noted that Deltona’s complaint focused on false designation of origin rather than false advertising, so the false advertising instruction sent to the jury was improper.

Nevertheless, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the disgorgement order, finding NOCO’s conduct willful and deliberate based on its internal communications. The Court likewise affirmed the broad injunction prohibiting NOCO’s use of “tender” in addition to Deltona’s registered marks, because NOCO’s prior behavior of resuming infringement after brief cessations led the Court to conclude that NOCO would exploit any loophole to continue infringing.

Finally, because the lump-sum jury award may have reflected damages for keyword bidding, false-advertising, or FDUTPA monetary relief, the Eleventh Circuit vacated the damages award and remanded for a new damages trial.